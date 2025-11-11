A man has faulted Nigerian Christians for turning to US President Donald Trump for help instead of Jesus Christ, whom Christians regard as the saviour of the world

According to him, he can't believe that Christians in Nigeria prefer Trump's intervention in the alleged Christian genocide in the country rather than turning to Jesus Christ

His criticism of Nigerian Christians amid Trump's threat of military action in the country has elicited mixed reactions online

A man, known on TikTok as @theantichristhimself, has shaded Nigerian Christians in the wake of President Donald Trump's threat of military action in the country over alleged Christian genocide.

The man wondered how Christians who say Jesus' name is above every other name would rather turn to Trump for help.

A man slams Nigerian Christians for seeking help from Trump and not Jesus Christ. Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik, TikTok/@theantichristhimself

Source: Getty Images

The man warned that Trump won't come to the rescue of Nigerian Christians.

He further took a swipe at Christians in Africa who believe in their religion and Jesus Christ as the Saviour of the world. His statement in a TikTok video partly read:

"How can you be a Christian. You have Jesus, the name that is above any other name, according to what you guys say and you are calling on Trump.

"Wetin do Jesus Christ? Call on Jesus Christ, leave Trump alone. I am surprised now that I go online and I see everywhere, 'Trump, come to our aid o. They are killing Christians in Nigeria.'

"Why are you calling Trump? Call Jesus to come and save you. Trump is not coming to save you. When them dey tell black man say Jesus is not coming to save you, una think say an lie..."

A man took a swipe at Nigerian Christians for calling on Trump for help. Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik, TikTok/@theantichristhimself

Source: Getty Images

Watch his video below:

Trump's threat: Man's comment gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's rant below:

Mazisteeze said:

"So Jesus will come down and fight for them??? Jesus will use somebody to help. And that’s not bad."

G_Classic NG said:

"Na Trump be their savior and USA be their heaven. But even the savior Trump has restricted their visas to heaven USA."

Don Cheche 🌚 said:

"Brother don't say that ok, God can not come down from heaven, is human being he will use ok."

Ixora's Delight Foods👩‍🍳 said:

"Suddenly, all knees refused to kneel and all heads refused to bow at the mention of his name."

ehigiatorruth said:

"Jesus can use anybody . When Children of Israel was suffering, Jesus used Moses to rescue them."

bilya Arab888 said:

"Proud to be a Muslims because for we Muslims anything that happen to us good or bad we’re just looking for Allah helps not any other person even our parents we doesn’t need their help Allah Only Islam ☪️to world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White man had named another country that Trump might target after Nigeria.

Nigerian man asks Trump 5 questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had posed five questions to the US President Donald Trump.

The man's statement comes just days after Trump alleged the killing of Christians in Nigeria and urged the Nigerian government to act; otherwise, he said he would send soldiers to eliminate those behind the act.

Amid the back and forth, the Nigerian man took to his Facebook page to ask Donald Trump some personal questions.

Source: Legit.ng