A man, Alen Zheng, was charged with planting an improvised explosive device outside Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base and fled to China

US Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said Zheng’s sister, Ann Mary Zheng, allegedly helped him cover up the crime and escape

Investigators traced the 911 call to Zheng, recovered explosive materials from his home, and confirmed the IED was viable

A man charged with planting an improvised explosive device (IED) outside the visitor’s centre at Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base has fled to China.

Federal authorities confirmed this on Thursday, March 27.

Man Accused of Planting Explosive at US Military Base Escapes To Popular City Overseas

Source: Getty Images

The base, which houses the US Central Command, is central to the ongoing joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran.

US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Gregory W. Kehoe, said during a press briefing that investigators believe Alen Zheng placed the device, while his sister, Ann Mary Zheng, allegedly assisted him in covering up the crime and fleeing the country.

“Investigators do not have evidence that a foreign country is connected to this crime,” Kehoe said, adding that authorities are still probing Zheng’s possible motivations.

Explosive device discovered days later

According to prosecutors, Zheng called 911 minutes after placing the IED on March 10, warning of a bomb at MacDill Air Force Base but failing to provide its location.

The base was searched, but the device was not found until March 16, six days later, in a secluded area near the visitor’s centre.

Federal analysts determined the device was viable, though officials did not disclose why it never detonated.

By the time the IED was located, Zheng and his sister had already fled to China.

Investigators traced the 911 call to a phone purchased by Zheng and later discovered explosive materials in his home and residue from the IED in the car he used to transport it.

Federal charges and legal proceedings

Zheng faces three federal counts, including making an explosive device and attempting to damage government property. His sister, who returned to the US on March 17, was arrested and charged with helping him flee and allegedly selling the car used in the crime.

Man Accused of Planting Explosive at US Military Base Escapes To Popular City Overseas

Source: Getty Images

“Why she came back I don’t know,” Kehoe said. Court records show she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Both siblings are US citizens, though Kehoe did not confirm if they hold dual citizenship.

Officials also interviewed the pair’s mother, who admitted knowledge of Zheng’s actions and is currently “in custody for deportation” due to overstaying her visa.

Authorities continue investigation

Kehoe confirmed that investigators are working to determine the full scope of the plot and whether any additional individuals were involved. “We are continuing to gather evidence and pursue all leads,” he said.

The case highlights the security risks faced by key US military installations amid ongoing international conflicts, while authorities warn that the investigation remains active and developing.

Police arrest 3 members of gang

The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of three suspected members of a notorious syndicate that vandalises vehicles in highbrow estates in Lagos.

The suspects, Obinna Okeke, 27; Emmanuel Anyanwu, 38; and Joshua Nkemdirim, 31, were apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, inside a well-known highbrow residential estate in Lekki.

Source: Legit.ng