The Federal High Court, Abuja, has accelerated the trial of three terror suspects linked to Iranian espionage

The terror suspects reportedly admitted to recruiting others for spying on the United States and Israeli embassies

Court heard evidence of Iran-trained Nigerians involved in espionage activities, 13 years after the suspects' arrest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, granted an accelerated hearing in the ongoing trial of three terror suspects.

As reported by Premium Times, the trio were accused of spying on American and Israeli embassies in Nigeria for certain individuals in Iran.

The Federal High Court in Abuja advances the trial of three terror suspects accused of spying on US and Israeli embassies in Nigeria for Iran-linked individuals. Photo credit: David Exodus/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Terror suspect admits embassy spying

The Nation also noted the development.

Justice Emeka Nwite made the order following an oral application by prosecuting lawyer, Bello Abu, which defence lawyers did not oppose.

The three men, Haruna Abbas, Ibrahim Musa and Adam Suleiman, were arrested in Kano and Lagos states in 2013.

At Wednesday’s hearing, a prosecution witness told the court that Abbas admitted being recruited to spy on the interests of the United States of America (USA) and Israel in Nigeria, particularly their embassies.

The witness, a senior official of the Department of State Services (DSS) named James Simon, revealed that one of the individuals recruited for the operation admitted to both carrying out the act and recruiting others.

The witness said he recorded the statement made by Abbas, in which he (Abbas) detailed his involvement in the whole episode and how he helped the Iranians recruit some other Nigerians.

Iran-trained Nigerians face trial

He said based on the statement written by Abbas (who is the first defendant), Iranian military men trained some Nigerians, particularly the defendants, adding that it also involved how to recruit persons, security of information, open source intelligence, communication and a one-day class on gun handling.

Furthermore, Abbas explained that they were later taken to a shooting range in a military barracks in Iran and trained for one day.

Simon further read from Abbas’ statement, where he said:

“I came back to Nigeria, they gave me a mission to write open source news to America and Israel.”

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to Wednesday, April 1, 2026, for further hearing.

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Mojtaba Khamenei remain at the center of escalating US–Israel–Iran tensions as Iran strikes Israel and Gulf countries. Photo credit: @Coinvo, @PeterObi, @trtworld

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues, with Al Jazeera reporting on Thursday morning, March 26, 2026, that strikes are “increasing in number and in intensity” amid conflicting claims about whether negotiations are taking place.

US President Donald Trump said talks are happening, but Iran rejected the talks, saying it will continue to “resist” US aggression.

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against Israel and several Gulf countries, as the Middle East conflict sees no signs of ending, and global energy and food prices continue to rise.

Read more on Iran:

Iran tension: FG warns Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government issued a travel advisory to Nigerians residing in or visiting Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries following escalating military actions in the Middle East.

In a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, the government said it is closely monitoring the “evolving and volatile situation” in the Middle East.

Source: Legit.ng