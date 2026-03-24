Alex Iwobi’s father has responded to the rumours that the Super Eagles midfielder was robbed in London

Reports on Nigeria claimed he was robbed with a weapon and thieves carted away valuables worth £500,000

The Fulham midfielder is expected to report to Turkey for the friendly matches against Jordan and Iran

Alex Iwobi’s father Chuka has responded to the rumours that the Super Eagles midfielder was robbed with a weapon in London leading to loss of property.

Iwobi featured for 90 minutes during Fulham’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, March 22, 2026, and was expected to travel to Turkey for the international break.

BSN Sports reported that the midfielder was robbed and the burglar made away with valuables worth £500,000, including phones, laptops and cash.

OwnGoal Nigeria corroborated the reports and added that authorities have launched an investigation into the incident after the midfielder alerted them when the burglars left his home.

Iwobi’s father debunks robbery rumours

Chuka Iwobi, the midfielder’s father has debunked the rumours that his son was robbed as falsely reported by some sections in the Nigerian media.

Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh who spoke to Chuka relayed his words, which dismissed the incident and admitted that it was annoying that people made up stories.

“Alex is fine and there was absolutely no attempt to burgle his house. He left for Turkey this morning in preparation for the friendlies,” he said.

“It’s so annoying that a person can actually spread such falsehood just for a few clicks. I’ve been inundated by calls and enquiries from well wishes and have spent unnecessary time explaining that this is a made up story.”

The midfielder will fly to Antalya, Turkey to team up with the Nigerian national team for the March international friendlies against Jordan and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng