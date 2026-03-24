Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Influential Cleric Releases Clear Prophecy on Winner of Iran vs US/Israel War
US

Influential Cleric Releases Clear Prophecy on Winner of Iran vs US/Israel War

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has declared that Donald Trump has lost the Middle East war initiated by Israel and the US
  • The cleric warned that President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu's actions will harm their popularity amid the ongoing conflict
  • Primate Ayodele called for peace and mediation instead of escalating violence and warfare in the Middle East

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed that US President Donald Trump has lost the Iran war he, along with Israel, initiated in the Middle East.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said both the US president and his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, have failed in the conflict, as allegedly revealed to him by God.

Read also

Trump issues fresh threat to Iran amid negotiation claim

Primate Elijah Ayodele addressing the media, claiming that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have failed in the Middle East conflict, as revealed to him by God.
Primate Elijah Ayodele says US President Donald Trump and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu have failed in the Middle East war. Photo credit: @Coinvo, @PeterObi, @trtworld
Source: Twitter

Ayodele says Trump lost war

He reiterated that he had warned the US president against embarking on the war, but his advice was ignored. The Nigerian preacher added that the conflict would expose Trump and damage his popularity.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He said:

“Donald Trump and Netanyahu have failed, as revealed by God. I warned the US not to go to war, but they didn’t listen. This war will expose Trump and will make him unpopular.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that God opposes the ongoing war and that while the US seeks a third world war, it will not happen. He also predicted a crisis between Israel and Russia.

The outspoken religious leader said:

“God doesn’t want this war; it is not God’s wish for the world, and what they are looking for is a third world war, but it won’t happen. More wars are still coming, and I see one between Russia and Israel.”

Read also

Full list: Five predictions on how the US and Israel’s war with Iran could end

Ayodele urges peace over war

He added that the conflict could be resolved through understanding and mediation, rather than through the killing of innocent people.

“The problem in the Middle East will cause a lot in the world and Arab nations will be fighting for supremacy. This matter doesn’t need war, but understanding and mediation.”

Legit.ng reports that Israel and the US said it carried out an extensive series of strikes on Iranian sites. Iran also fired waves of missiles at their two adversaries.

Tel Aviv cityscape showing areas heavily damaged after Iranian missiles struck, with several buildings partially or completely destroyed, as reported by local authorities.
Tel Aviv in Israel suffers significant damage after Iranian missile strikes, including three buildings destroyed. Photo credit: @SprinterPress
Source: Twitter

Iran’s death toll has surpassed 1,500, according to Al Jazeera. In Israel, 15 people have been killed.

At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states, The Washington Post noted.

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Read also

Prophet Ayodele issues warning over potential terrorist threat in Nigeria

Pastor Parr speaks on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.

In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
USADonald Trump
Hot:
Richest musicians Funny text messages Nigerian army ranks Neon streamer Dr lynette nusbacher