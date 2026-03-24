Influential Cleric Releases Clear Prophecy on Winner of Iran vs US/Israel War
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has declared that Donald Trump has lost the Middle East war initiated by Israel and the US
- The cleric warned that President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu's actions will harm their popularity amid the ongoing conflict
- Primate Ayodele called for peace and mediation instead of escalating violence and warfare in the Middle East
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.
Washington, USA - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed that US President Donald Trump has lost the Iran war he, along with Israel, initiated in the Middle East.
In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said both the US president and his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, have failed in the conflict, as allegedly revealed to him by God.
Ayodele says Trump lost war
He reiterated that he had warned the US president against embarking on the war, but his advice was ignored. The Nigerian preacher added that the conflict would expose Trump and damage his popularity.
He said:
“Donald Trump and Netanyahu have failed, as revealed by God. I warned the US not to go to war, but they didn’t listen. This war will expose Trump and will make him unpopular.”
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that God opposes the ongoing war and that while the US seeks a third world war, it will not happen. He also predicted a crisis between Israel and Russia.
The outspoken religious leader said:
“God doesn’t want this war; it is not God’s wish for the world, and what they are looking for is a third world war, but it won’t happen. More wars are still coming, and I see one between Russia and Israel.”
Ayodele urges peace over war
He added that the conflict could be resolved through understanding and mediation, rather than through the killing of innocent people.
“The problem in the Middle East will cause a lot in the world and Arab nations will be fighting for supremacy. This matter doesn’t need war, but understanding and mediation.”
Legit.ng reports that Israel and the US said it carried out an extensive series of strikes on Iranian sites. Iran also fired waves of missiles at their two adversaries.
Iran’s death toll has surpassed 1,500, according to Al Jazeera. In Israel, 15 people have been killed.
At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states, The Washington Post noted.
Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:
- "They are all dead": Donald Trump gives conditions to Iran after Israel's attacks
- Israel's attack on Iran: What we know so far amid escalation of tension
- Iran's overnight missiles kill elderly couple in Israel as war enters dangerous phase
Pastor Parr speaks on Israel
Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.
In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.