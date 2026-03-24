Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has declared that Donald Trump has lost the Middle East war initiated by Israel and the US

The cleric warned that President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu's actions will harm their popularity amid the ongoing conflict

Primate Ayodele called for peace and mediation instead of escalating violence and warfare in the Middle East

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed that US President Donald Trump has lost the Iran war he, along with Israel, initiated in the Middle East.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said both the US president and his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, have failed in the conflict, as allegedly revealed to him by God.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says US President Donald Trump and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu have failed in the Middle East war. Photo credit: @Coinvo, @PeterObi, @trtworld

Source: Twitter

Ayodele says Trump lost war

He reiterated that he had warned the US president against embarking on the war, but his advice was ignored. The Nigerian preacher added that the conflict would expose Trump and damage his popularity.

He said:

“Donald Trump and Netanyahu have failed, as revealed by God. I warned the US not to go to war, but they didn’t listen. This war will expose Trump and will make him unpopular.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that God opposes the ongoing war and that while the US seeks a third world war, it will not happen. He also predicted a crisis between Israel and Russia.

The outspoken religious leader said:

“God doesn’t want this war; it is not God’s wish for the world, and what they are looking for is a third world war, but it won’t happen. More wars are still coming, and I see one between Russia and Israel.”

Ayodele urges peace over war

He added that the conflict could be resolved through understanding and mediation, rather than through the killing of innocent people.

“The problem in the Middle East will cause a lot in the world and Arab nations will be fighting for supremacy. This matter doesn’t need war, but understanding and mediation.”

Legit.ng reports that Israel and the US said it carried out an extensive series of strikes on Iranian sites. Iran also fired waves of missiles at their two adversaries.

Tel Aviv in Israel suffers significant damage after Iranian missile strikes, including three buildings destroyed. Photo credit: @SprinterPress

Source: Twitter

Iran’s death toll has surpassed 1,500, according to Al Jazeera. In Israel, 15 people have been killed.

At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states, The Washington Post noted.

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Pastor Parr speaks on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.

In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.

Source: Legit.ng