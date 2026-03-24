US President Donald Trump has made a claim that he received some gifts from Iran amid his earlier comment about speaking with Tehran

The US president made the claim while addressing journalists at the White House on Tuesday, March 24, adding that the gifts related to oil and gas

President Trump did not give further details about the gift, but noted that it has made him have a good faith in the leadership of Tehran

President Donald Trump of the United States has claimed that there was progress between America and Iran in ending the war in the Middle East.

The US president made the comment while addressing journalists at the White House on Tuesday, March 24. However, he did not give much explanation about the gift that was given to him by Iran.

President Donald Trump says he received gifts from Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, President Trump explained that the gifts were in relation to oil and gas and that they were worth “a tremendous amount of money.” He further added that the present has made him have a new faith in Tehran.

Recently, the US president claimed that he was in talks with Iran. He said America and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in Israel and the Middle East. It was on this background that Trump announced his earlier threat to strike Iranian power plants had been suspended.

Recall that the US and Israel attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The Islamic Republic has started retaliatory attacks on Israel and American military bases in the Middle East.

At the same time, the US and Israel have continued bombing, including the killing of over 150 schoolgirls in a girls-only school in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Americans have started expressing mixed feelings about Trump's recent claim. Below are some of their reactions:

Chocolate Girl said the possible reason Trump made the comment:

"Claiming Iran gave a ‘very big present’ on oil and gas without any details sounds more like a political soundbite than a concrete diplomatic breakthrough. Tehran is publicly denying any direct talks with Washington, and analysts say it might be aimed more at calming markets than reflecting real progress. Real peace and stable energy markets will require clear, verifiable steps, not vague assertions."

North SW East said the US president is playing games:

"I'm pretty sure after he said that, the stock market went up again because his kids call him Daddy Daddy. I lost a lot of money. Say something good."

Aryan Saxena accused Trump of making superficial claims:

"Why does he always come with superficial claims? I mean, take a look at yourself, the whole world catches your words."

Syed Asif Shah faulted the US president's claim:

“Gave him new faith in Tehran’s leaders”? You mean the same people who were a threat to Iranians before the bombing? Does he even listen to himself?"

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Source: Legit.ng