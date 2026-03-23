US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has the last opportunity to stop the ongoing war in the Middle East while claiming victory

President Trump explained that either way, America and the rest of the world would soon know peace, irrespective of the Iranian threat

This is coming hours after the US president claimed he was in talks with Iran following his threat that he was going to obliterate the Islamic Republic's power plant

President Donald Trump of the United States has again called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to stop the ongoing Middle East unrest, adding that the Persian nation still has one more opportunity.

The US president also bragged that his administration has stopped the country from developing nuclear power, adding that if Iran failed to end the war, either way, the US and the world at large will soon know peace.

President Donald Trump asks Iran to end the Middle East war Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His statement reads in part:

"Iran has one more opportunity to end its threats to America and our allies, and we hope they take it. Either way, America and the entire world will soon be on a much safer planet."

Trump claims to be talking to Iran

This is coming hours after the US president claimed that he was in talks with Iran. He said America and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in Israel and the Middle East. It was on this background that Trump announced his earlier threat to strike Iranian power plants had been suspended.

Recall that the US and Israel attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The Islamic Republic has started retaliatory attacks on Israel and American military bases in the Middle East.

At the same time, the US and Israel have continued bombing, including the killing of over 150 schoolgirls in a girls-only school in the Islamic Republic.

Reactions as Trump threatens Iran

Trump's latest warning to Iran has started generating reactions from some Americans. Below are some of their reactions:

Qurux Wanaag said the US is not winning:

"Iran tried peace twice. Got bombed twice. Trump's own counterterrorism chief resigned, saying the U.S. started this war due to pressure from Israel. America isn't leading. America is chained."

Americans react as Donald Trum issues another threat to Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Pastor Ben lamented the war:

"The most patriotic thing Americans can do is oppose Donald Trump's illegal war. Sadly, thousands of young American soldiers are being sent to their deaths in Iran while Israel's soldiers hide in Tel Aviv."

David Barbelo claimed that Iran was never a threat:

"Iran never had any nuclear weapons ambitions. The biggest state sponsor of terrorism, next to the USA, is Israel, which is also the biggest nuclear threat to the world."

Aytmavibereli explained that Trump made Iran stronger:

"Accept defeat; the psychological advantage is now with the Iranian state. Whether the regime changes or not, there is now a stronger and younger Iran, an Iran that stands alone against America, Israel, and the Arabs in the Middle East, and you created this."

See the full video of Trump's statement on X here:

Number of Iranians killed by US, Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran claimed the lives of 1,444, with 18,551 people reportedly injured since the first attack on Saturday, February 28.

Iran's Ministry of Health announced the development in a statement on Friday, March 13, which was the 14th day of the war against the country.

During the first military operation, the US and Israel assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader and over 170 schoolchildren when a girls-only school was bombed on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng