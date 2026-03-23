President Donald Trump has announced a pause on Iran strikes amid talks on Middle Eastern hostilities

Oil prices have dropped over 13% following fresh news of a potential de-escalation of the conflict in the Gulf region

War-hit Iran's closure of the famous maritime chokepoint, Strait of Hormuz, affected global energy markets significantly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international news.

Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump has said America and Iran have held talks on the "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in Israel and the Middle East.

As reported on Monday, March 23, by Al Jazeera, Trump said, as a result of the talks, he has postponed threatened strikes on Iranian power plants.

US leader Donald Trump announces a pause on Iran strikes amid talks toward ending the ongoing war. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The Jerusalem Post also noted Trump's fresh stance.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST."

The American leader added:

"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN-DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS."

Trump’s latest statement, drawing global attention, can be read below on X:

Legit.ng reports that Trump's post contradicts a statement he published on the social media platform the day prior, when the president vowed the US would destroy Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not fully opened within 48 hours.

Iran has shut the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped along with other important commodities, in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes. A trickle of ships has gotten through, and Iran insists the crucial waterway remains open, just not to the U.S., Israel or their allies.

The chokehold has wreaked havoc on energy markets, pushed up the prices on food and other goods well beyond the Middle East and sent shock waves throughout the global economy.

President Donald Trump says the US is “getting very close” to achieving its goals in Iran and is considering winding down military operations. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

War: Oil prices drop

Oil prices fell shortly after Trump’s announcement, reflecting market expectations of potential de-escalation in the region.

Oil prices fell by over 13%. Brent crude futures LCOc1 had fallen around $17, or 15%, to a session low of $96 a barrel by 1108 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate CLc1 had fallen $13, or about 13.5%, to a session low of $85.28.

Read more on the Iran vs US/Israel war:

Iran tension: FG warns Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government issued a travel advisory to Nigerians residing in or visiting Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries following escalating military actions in the Middle East.

In a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, the government said it is closely monitoring the “evolving and volatile situation” in the Middle East.

Source: Legit.ng