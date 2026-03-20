United States officials have indicated that thousands of troops are being moved to the Middle East ahead of schedule

The USS Boxer and Marine Expeditionary Unit are reportedly leaving the US West Coast three weeks early

President Trump has downplayed troop movements, while officials confirm that about 2,500 Marines are involved

The United States is sending thousands more troops to the Middle East, according to three US officials who spoke to Reuters.

Tension grows as the US sends thousands of troops to the Middle East earlier than planned. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

This update was disclosed on Friday, March 20.

One official, who asked not to be named, said the USS Boxer and the Marine Expeditionary Unit are leaving the US West Coast three weeks ahead of schedule.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, March 19, President Donald Trump said he was not deploying troops “anywhere.” He added that even if such a decision were made, it would not be something he would announce publicly.

The officials who shared the information spoke on condition of anonymity because the planned deployments have not been formally announced.

They also did not state what role the additional troops would play in the Middle East.

However, the officials who said the deployment is being moved forward noted that the expeditionary force involved includes around 2,500 Marines.

How Iran is blocking the Strait of Hormuz

Recall that tensions in the Gulf have been rising as Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz to the US, Israel, and their allies.

President Trump had called on “about seven” countries to send warships to help reopen the strategic waterway, which handles nearly one‑fifth of the world’s traded oil.

The closure has disrupted oil exports, Gulf commerce, and briefly halted flights at Dubai International Airport after a drone struck a fuel tank.

Trump said the United States is discussing with nations that rely on Middle East oil to form a coalition to patrol the strait, but did not name the countries or say when the group might act.

“It’s something that we don’t need, and these countries do need,” he had said, as he stressed that allies should help protect their own shipping lanes.

Thousands of troops head to the Middle East as the US speeds up military deployment. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Iran, meanwhile, maintains the waterway is open to all except the US, Israel, and their allies, rejecting ceasefire calls, and has accused the US of using ports in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, a key oil export hub.

Countries reject Trump’s Strait of Hormuz call

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that several countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, have rejected President Donald Trump’s request for military support to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions.

European leaders who emphasised they would not join the conflict stressed their focus on diplomacy and defensive measures. France, Poland, and other nations confirmed they would maintain existing naval postures without sending warships.

Other countries that declined President Trump’s coalition request include Australia, Estonia, Japan, and Greece, leaving the strategic waterway closed and driving global energy prices higher amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Source: Legit.ng