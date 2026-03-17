Donald Trump welcomed Joe Kent's sudden resignation, labelling him weak on security amid Iran war protests

Kent's resignation letter criticised the Iran war as influenced by Israeli pressure and an imminent threat misrepresentation

The Trump administration experiences multiple resignations as officials voice dissent over some decisions of President Trump

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 17, welcomed the resignation of National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC) director Joe Kent.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Trump said the senior counterterrorism official was “very weak on security” and that it was “a good thing” he stepped down after protesting the ongoing Iran war.

Donald Trump responds to Joe Kent's departure as US national security director amid the Iran-Israel war. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Trump welcomes NCTC director's resignation

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump reacted sharply after Kent resigned earlier in the day over the administration’s military campaign in Iran.

Trump said:

“I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security,” referring to Kent, who had served as director of the National Counterterrorism Centre.

He added that after reading Kent’s resignation statement:

“I realised that it’s a good thing that he’s out.”

Furthermore, Trump told reporters:

"I always thought he was a nice guy, but I also believed he was weak on security—very weak... When I read his statement, I realised it’s a good thing he’s out, because he said that Iran was not a threat. Iran was a threat, every country realised that.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US leader also asserted that if someone in his administration did not believe Iran posed a threat, “we don’t want those people.

Trump stated:

"They’re not smart people, or they’re not savvy people. Iran was a tremendous threat.”

US official Joe Kent resigns

Legit.ng had reported that Kent resigned over the war with Iran.

In a resignation letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kent said he could not “in good conscience” support the ongoing war.

Joe Kent resigns from Donald Trump's administration in the US over the Iran war. Photo credit: @joekent16jan19, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said via a post on X:

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

He pointed to Trump’s past pledges to end US engagement abroad, writing, “you understood that wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the previous lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation”.

Legit.ng reports that there have been a number of resignations among senior officials in the Trump administration, including the Security and Exchange Commission enforcement director Margaret Ryan and the Kennedy Centre President Ric Grenell.

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Pastor Parr speaks on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.

In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.

Source: Legit.ng