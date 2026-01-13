Turkey had sought inclusion in Nigeria’s electronic visa system to ease travel and strengthen business ties

Turkey had requested to be included in Nigeria’s electronic visa system as part of efforts to ease travel and strengthen business and diplomatic exchanges between both countries.

The request was made on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Abuja.

Statement from the ministry of interior

The Head of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Mary Ali, disclosed the development in a statement released on Tuesday. She reported that the ambassador explained that the absence of a Nigerian visa office in Istanbul posed logistical challenges for Turkish applicants, who had to travel to Ankara to complete visa processes.

Ali said the ambassador stressed that inclusion in Nigeria’s e-visa regime would significantly improve business mobility and encourage more Turkish investors and traders to visit Nigeria.

“Ambassador Poroy raised concerns regarding Turkish businesspeople seeking to visit Nigeria for trade fairs, investments, and other commercial activities. He noted conflicting information on Nigerian visa arrangements for Turkish citizens and requested written clarification to guide applicants accurately.

“A key request made during the meeting was the inclusion of Turkey in Nigeria’s electronic visa (e-visa) system. The Ambassador explained that the absence of a Nigerian visa office in Istanbul creates logistical challenges, as applicants must travel to Ankara, and inclusion in the e-visa regime would significantly enhance business mobility,” the statement partly read.

Nigeria’s response on visa administration

Responding, Minister Tunji-Ojo said restricting genuine business travellers was not in the interest of either Nigeria or Turkey. He assured that the ministry was committed to transparency, dialogue and continuous improvement in visa administration.

“Tunji-Ojo assured that denying visas to genuine Nigerian or Turkish businesspeople is not in the interest of either country. He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, dialogue, and continuous improvement in visa administration, while reaffirming Nigeria’s openness to legitimate investors and international business partners,” the statement said.

Clarification on marriage certificates

The meeting also addressed the recognition of Nigerian marriage certificates by foreign missions. Tunji-Ojo clarified that all marriage certificates issued under Nigerian law were constitutionally valid and did not require additional verification.

“The meeting also addressed the recognition of Nigerian marriage certificates by foreign missions. The Minister clarified that all marriage certificates issued under Nigerian law are constitutionally valid and should not require additional verification.

“Ambassador Poroy acknowledged the concern and committed to reviewing the Embassy’s procedures, as both parties agreed to sustained engagement to strengthen bilateral cooperation and diplomatic relations,” the statement added.

Nigeria and Turkey had been deepening diplomatic and economic relations, driven by rising trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting between the Turkish ambassador and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior formed part of ongoing efforts to improve visa processing for business travellers, making visa facilitation a central pillar of their bilateral cooperation.

