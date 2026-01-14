The Nigerian government has hired a US lobbying firm DCI Group for Christian protection communications

The $9 million contract aims to maintain US support against jihadist groups

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has paid an Initial $4.5 million for a six-month retainer

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has hired a US-based lobbying firm to assist in communicating its actions on protecting Christians in Nigeria to the United States government.

It is gathered that Aster Legal, a law firm in Kaduna state, hired the services of DCI Group, in a $9 million contract, on behalf of Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser.

The federal government hired the American lobbying firm amid allegedly Christian genocide in Nigeria by the US government.

As reported by TheCable, the lobbying contract document is filed with the US Department of Justice.

The managing partner of Aster Legal, Oyetunji Olalekan Teslim, and the managing member of DCI group, Justin Peterson, signed the agreement on December 17, 2025.

“Assist the Nigerian government through Aster Legal in communicating its actions to protect Nigerian Christian communities and maintaining U.S support in countering West African jihadist groups and other destabilizing elements”.

DCI Group is a US-based public affairs and lobbying firm is expected to communicating Tinubu’s government actions to protect Nigerian Christian communities.

The lobbying firm will also communicate Nigeria actionto maintain U.S support in countering terrorist groups.

The contract would be for six months until June 30, 2026, and would be automatically renewed for another six months.

On December 12, Nigeria paid the American lobbying firm the sum of $4.5 million as a six-month retainer pre-payment for the contract.

