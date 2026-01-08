Ken Ofori-Atta, former Ghanaian finance minister, is detained by ICE in Virginia, United States

Ofori-Atta faces corruption charges and was declared a fugitive in February 2025

His detention follows a medical stay in the US since January for prostate cancer treatment

Virginia, USA - The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Ghana’s former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The former minister is being detained at an ICE facility in Virginia, USA.

As reported by DW Africa, Ken Ofori-Atta has been in the United States since January, 2025, for medical treatment, including prostate cancer surgery.

Ofori-Atta, who is wanted in Ghana on corruption charges was declared a fugitive in February and formally charged in November, 2025.

He was later taken into custody over his immigration status while seeking to extend his stay in the United States.

He served under former president Nana Akufo-Addo, overseeing controversial tax reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Reactions as US detains Ghana’s former finance minister

Sky Lavrovski

The day he lands in ghana , the whole country will be in a jubilant mood. It will be the second independence celebration.

Mohammed Sualley

He's wanted in Ghana for committing crimes against the good people of Ghana.

Boakye Tandoh

Is all about the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it has nothing to do with corruption charges.

Salomey Asomaning

I'm already at the airport waiting for ken ofori atta, they (USA) should bring him to Ghana quickly we don't want to hear any stories ooo.

Kodzo Evans

I am sure he's wearing a white kaftan and carrying a brown recluse. He should give the US immigration authorities some 38 bible verses. He will be freed.

Emmanuel Kuhe

This time, all the politicians who embezzled public money should not seek refuge in the US.

Asher Ynwa

So this dude skipped all the prominent prostate cancer hospitals in Ghana and choose the states. His intelligence wouldn't even encourage him to go to a non extradition country

