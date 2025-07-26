A US-based pastor was arrested and detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

According to reporting by CNN, the man, identified as Daniel Fuentes Espinal has been detained by ICE.

The pastor was arrested in Maryland after he was pulled over by a uniformed officer and he was immediately detained.

ICE confirmed that the arrest happened on July 21 and alleges that Pastor Fuentes was living in the US illegally.

ICE said, as quoted by CNN:

"Daniel Omar Fuentes Espinal is an illegal alien from Honduras who was arrested by ICE on July 21, in Easton, Maryland. Fuentes entered the United States on a 6-month visa and never left in 24 years. It is a federal crime to overstay the authorized period of time granted under a visitors visa.”

After his visitors visa expired in 2001, he allegedly did not leave the US as the law required; instead, he stayed put.

The father of three is said to be a pastor at Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama, also known as the Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You.

Speaking on the development, his daughter, Clarissa Fuentes Diaz said her mother is devastated by her father's arrest.

She said:

“We’ve been on top of her for her to eat, sleep, but when she’s about to eat, she just says, ‘I just don’t know if your dad ate already."

She also described how her father was arrested:

“My dad was just confused the whole time, and they cuffed him, put him in the back of the car. We don’t know everything that people go through, but my dad said he had a different experience than what he’s seen on TV. They were nice to him. They put him in the car, and they drove off. They were treating them worse than dogs."

Len Foxwell, a close family friend, said the family has been trying to get their residency permit all to no avail.

He said:

“They have felt for years as if the deck is stacked against them, despite having spent a considerable amount of money and time and effort. Pastor Fuentes Espinal is a beloved pillar of the Easton community known across town for providing shelter to those who need a place to sleep, for opening up his home and providing food and clothing to those who are at the most vulnerable point in their lives, and he never expects anything in return."

