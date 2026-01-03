Tensions soar in South America as US military strikes hit Venezuela amid escalating conflict

President Maduro declares national emergency, mobilising defence forces in response to US attacks

Pentagon remains silent as explosions rock Caracas, signalling a dramatic shift in US-Venezuela relations

Tension has escalated sharply in South America after the United States confirmed it carried out military strikes inside Venezuela.

Legit.ng gathered that this more has triggered explosions across the capital, Caracas, and prompting President Nicolás Maduro to declare a national emergency.

A US official confirmed the attacks early Friday, following months of increasingly hostile rhetoric from President Donald Trump towards the Venezuelan government.

Blasts reported across Caracas and neighbouring states

Residents of Caracas were jolted awake in the early hours as explosions, aircraft noise and thick black smoke filled the night sky for more than an hour, according to eyewitness accounts and footage circulating on social media.

Venezuela’s government said the strikes also hit targets in Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira states.

“From about 2 a.m., explosions could be heard across the city,” a Reuters witness said.

He added that flashes lit up the skyline as smoke rose from several locations.

Videos posted online captured frightened residents reacting in real time. “My love, oh no, look at that,” one woman was heard saying as explosions echoed in the distance.

Maduro declares emergency, mobilises defence forces

In response, President Maduro declared a national emergency and ordered the full mobilisation of Venezuela’s defence forces.

In a statement, the government accused Washington of attempting to seize the country’s oil and mineral resources.

“The United States seeks to take possession of our natural wealth, but it will not succeed,” the statement said.

A power outage was reported in parts of southern Caracas, near a major military installation, further heightening fears among residents.

Strikes follow months of US threats and military buildup

The attack follows months of threats from President Trump, who has repeatedly questioned Maduro’s legitimacy and accused him of rigging last year’s election to remain in power.

The US, along with Venezuela’s opposition and several international partners, does not recognise Maduro’s re-election.

Trump has publicly urged the Venezuelan leader to step aside, saying earlier this week that it would be “smart” for Maduro to leave office.

Washington has also significantly increased its military presence in the region, deploying an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets to the Caribbean.

White House silent as Pentagon deflects questions

The Pentagon referred all questions about the operation to the White House, which declined to comment.

Trump has previously pushed for a blockade of Venezuelan oil exports, expanded sanctions against Caracas and authorised strikes on vessels the US claims are involved in drug trafflcking.

Last week, Trump acknowledged US strikes on Venezuelan territory linked to alleged drug operations, marking what appeared to be the first confirmed land-based attacks since his pressure campaign began.

