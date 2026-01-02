Nigeria’s military warned civilians in Sokoto state not to handle unexploded ordnance left after recent US-backed airstrikes

The alert followed footage showing locals scavenging debris at strike sites, raising fears of accidental blasts

Officials said specialised ordnance units had been deployed to recover dangerous remnants from the December 25 attacks

Nigeria’s military issued a warning on January 2 urging civilians in the country’s northwest not to tamper with unexploded ordnance left behind at sites hit by recent US-backed airstrikes.

According to TRT, the alert followed online footage showing residents scavenging debris and dangerous remnants at strike locations in Sokoto state. Officials expressed concern that such actions could trigger deadly blasts.

Major General Michael Onoja, director of Defence Media Operations, told reporters:

"We do not expect civilians to pick up or keep such materials. We can only appeal to them to return all materials that may prove harmful to them."

The warning came after US forces carried out a strike deep inside Nigeria on December 25, 2025, at the request of the Nigerian government. According to military officials, MQ‑9 Reaper drones fired 16 GPS-guided munitions at two Daesh-linked camps in Sokoto state.

Ordnance units deployed for recovery

Onoja explained that specialised ordnance units within the armed forces had been tasked with recovering debris and remnants from the strikes. He stressed that civilians should avoid handling any materials found at the sites, leaving the recovery work to trained personnel.

The military’s appeal highlighted growing fears that unexploded ordnance could pose a serious risk to communities in Sokoto. Authorities emphasised that the safe disposal of such materials was essential to prevent accidental explosions and protect lives.

Where is Sokoto located?

Sokoto State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is widely known as the “Seat of the Caliphate” due to its historic role in the Sokoto Caliphate, a major Islamic empire in West Africa.

Created on February 3, 1976, the state has Sokoto city as its capital and is home to diverse ethnic groups, predominantly Hausa and Fulani. With an estimated population of over 6 million in 2022, Sokoto is among Nigeria’s most populous states.

Its economy relies on agriculture, livestock, and trade, while its cultural heritage and religious significance continue to shape its identity and influence across the region.

