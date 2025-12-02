FIFA Set to Introduce 2 Drastic VAR Adjustments Ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA is set to introduce two new rules that would revolutionise the idea of VAR during football matches

The 2026 World Cup could be the testing ground for the proposed rules, which could mark a turning point in officiating

The VAR scope is set to be expanded to allow VAR officials to review decisions on corner-kicks and second yellow cards

The world's football governing body, FIFA, is proposing two Video Assistant Referee (VAR) adjustments ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada could mark a turning point in officiating in the game of football.

It was gathered that the proposed adjustments will aim to reduce mistakes during a match, especially in decisive actions.

FIFA will propose two new VAR ideas ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Times, the VAR scope will be expanded to allow officials to review decisions on corner-kicks and second yellow cards.

These two areas are currently off limits for video intervention as the VAR cannot take a look when referees make respective decisions.

FIFA intends to ensure that set pieces that could lead to goals stem from correct decisions and then to avoid unfair expulsions, BBC Sport reports.

Further reports say that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) — the body responsible for the Laws of the Game — had already initiated this discussion.

The body acknowledged the need to allow VAR to intervene when a player receives an incorrect second yellow card, one of the most controversial gaps in the current system.

A proposal is billed to be presented on January 2026 during their next annual meeting in London, and if approved, it will be tested at the World Cup next summer.

Earlier, FIFA introduced a rule that any player receiving medical attention on the field must leave the pitch for two minutes, leaving their team temporarily with ten players.

The head of the referees committee, Pierluigi Collina, explained that the goal is to curb time-wasting and keep games moving.

In recent years, stoppages for minor injuries or tactical delays have frustrated fans, coaches, and players alike, prompting FIFA to introduce this change.

According to Morocco World News, the rule will initially be tested at the 2025 Arab Cup, and depending on its success, it could extend to other competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and potentially the FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, if the opponent causing the incident is booked or sent off, the injured player does not need to leave the pitch.

VAR to review corner kick situations during a football match according to a proposed FIFA rule. Photo: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Because 2026 will be the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams, more matches than ever before, and unprecedented global attention. In such a massive tournament, every refereeing mistake becomes magnified, per beIN Sports.

FIFA introduces 'Challenge Card'

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA, has introduced a "challenge card" for coaches to use and demand a VAR review when they think a referee has erred.

Instead of waiting on officials in the VAR studio, a team's technical crew can call for a referee review by using the Football Challenge Card, also known as the Purple Card.

Source: Legit.ng