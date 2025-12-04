Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong after announcing his international retirement.

Ekong shocked the world when he announced his retirement from international football 19 days before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Harlem-born defender published a statement on his X page announcing that he had called it quits on a career that spanned 10 years with the Super Eagles.

“Every single time I put on that iconic shirt, I thought back to the moment Stephen Keshi gave me my debut. Nigeria took me in and trusted me to represent a nation of 230+ million. I have lived my dream,” a part of the statement reads.

“To have achieved 83 caps, played in five major tournaments and captained Nigeria is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Ekong acknowledged the highs and lows of his journey in the Nigerian national team and admits that it is time to leave the stage for the coming generation.

“In adversity, we come together, we hustle, we fight through the pain and rise,” he added.

“It has been fun to play alongside my Nigerian teammates, building something great together. Now it’s the turn of the next generation to continue and write their own story.”

The Al-Kholood defender confirmed in an interview with the London Evening Standard that he had informed his teammates after the penalty shootout loss to DR Congo, which ended Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams.

He was part of the active players who had represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup in 2018, as the current team faces the prospect of never playing in one.

The timing of his retirement has raised questions among the fans, who would have wanted the captain to be part of the team to Morocco for AFCON 2025.

However, he is highly celebrated and respected among the fans who admit that after 10 years of service to the team, he deserves to go out on his terms.

CAF sends message to Ekong

CAF shared a post on their official X page to celebrate the Nigerian icon, who has bowed out of the international stage.

“Legends remain, in their time and long after it. William Troost-Ekong. It’s been a pleasure, captain. 🇳🇬❤.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also published a statement on its official website celebrating the legacy of the defender, applauding his distinguished decade of service and his retirement, which marks the end of an era.

Why Ekong retired from international football

Legit.ng reported that William Troost-Ekong explained why he retired from international football in an interview published minutes after his announcement.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender confirmed that he had informed his teammates weeks before his announcement, describing it as an emotional moment.

