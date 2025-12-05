President Donald Trump welcomed the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Washington for the signing of a landmark peace agreement

The ceremony at the U.S. Institute of Peace marked the launch of the Washington Accords, aimed at ending decades of regional conflict and fostering economic cooperation

Both African presidents praised Trump’s role in brokering the deal, describing it as a turning point for stability and prosperity

President Donald Trump hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Thursday, where the leaders officially signed a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in the region.

In his opening remarks, Trump said:

Trump hosts Rwanda and Congo leaders in Washington for historic peace agreement signing. Photo credit: WhiteHouse/x

Source: Twitter

”Today, we commit to stopping decades of violence and bloodshed and to begin a new era of harmony and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. I want to thank the two courageous leaders.”

He added that he had held “really fantastic meetings with both men and representatives from other countries, where we discussed the importance of upholding this new agreement, very detailed, powerful agreement.”

Washington accords and economic compact

The ceremony marked the formal signing of the Washington Accords, a U.S.-brokered peace deal first agreed in June. Alongside the peace agreement, the leaders also signed an economic compact last month and new accords on critical minerals.

The Trump administration emphasised that these agreements would reduce reliance on China for rare earth materials.

Trump described the event as a milestone, saying, “It’s a great day for Africa, a great day for the world. Today, we’re succeeding where so many others have failed.”

US-brokered peace deal strengthens Africa’s path to prosperity and critical minerals partnership. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Kagame praises Trump’s leadership

Rwandan President Paul Kagame expressed gratitude to Trump for his role in achieving the peace deal.

“The biggest vote of thanks goes to President Donald Trump. No one was asking President Trump to take up this task. Our region is far from the headlines, but when the president saw the opportunity to contribute to peace, he immediately took it,” Kagame said.

He added that the agreement, supported by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was the “clearest and most viable path forward” that the region had ever seen. Kagame stressed the importance of African nations working with international partners to consolidate and expand the peace.

Tshisekedi calls agreement a turning point

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi echoed Kagame’s sentiments, describing the Washington Accords as a historic breakthrough. He said he felt “deep gratitude and clear hope” and thanked Trump and his administration for their role in brokering the deal.

“The Washington agreements are not yet another document. These represent a turning point,” Tshisekedi said.

“They bring together under a coherent architecture, a declaration of principles of a peace agreement and also the regional economic integration framework to provide the peoples of the region a new perspective, new outlook, namely, to finally overcome the cycle of violence, of force, the displacements of mistrust, the defiance, in order to begin a new era of friendship, cooperation and prosperity all shared together.”

Tshisekedi affirmed Congo’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the agreement and expressed hope that Rwanda would do the same.

“I do believe this day is the beginning of a new path, a demanding path, yes indeed, quite difficult. But this is a path where peace will not just be a wish and aspiration, but a turning point,” he said.

The signing of the Washington Accords marked one of several global conflicts that Trump has sought to resolve during his second term.

The agreement was hailed as a significant step towards regional stability, economic cooperation, and a new era of peace between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

See the X post below:

Russia suggests Trump is emboldening Ukraine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kremlin warned Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's pledge of more weapons for Kyiv and threat of sanctions targeting Russian trading partners could embolden Ukraine and further delay already stalled peace efforts.

Trump a day earlier gave Russia 50 days to strike a peace deal with Ukraine, voicing fresh frustration with Moscow as he laid out an arrangement with NATO to supply Kyiv with new military aid sponsored by the alliance's members.

The Republican forced Moscow and Kyiv to open peace talks to end the conflict, now in its fourth year, but Russia has rejected calls for a ceasefire and launched a record number of drones and missiles at Ukraine in recent months.

Source: Legit.ng