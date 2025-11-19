US President Donald Trump came under fire after rolling out the red carpet for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

In a social media post that has been viewed over 1 million times, Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump hates Muslims, except the rich ones

The visit was the first by the Saudi ruler to the US since the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist the CIA concluded bin Salman had ordered his murder

Washington, USA - Senator Bernie Sanders has asserted that the United States (US) President Donald Trump dislikes Muslims.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, November 18, the former US presidential aspirant said the only group of Muslims that Trump reportedly does not dislike are "billionaire autocrats who can make his family even richer."

Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, was reacting to Trump's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Salman received a warm welcome to the White House from Trump in a visit that has emphasised the deepening ties between Riyadh and Washington, Al Jazeera noted.

The White House rolled the literal red carpet out for Prince Mohammed on Tuesday, November 18. Trump greeted him with a ceremony that featured marching bands, flag-carrying horsemen and a military flyover.

Amid the meeting, Sander fumed:

"Trump dislikes Muslims, except those who are billionaire autocrats who can make his family even richer."

Sanders, 84, was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, finishing second both times.

Since Trump's reelection as president in 2024, Sanders has vocally opposed Trump's government and perceived corruption, condemning the present administration for what he calls a right-wing oligarchy, according to AP News.

