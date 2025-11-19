Sanders Mentions Muslims US President Donald Trump Does Not Dislike
- US President Donald Trump came under fire after rolling out the red carpet for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- In a social media post that has been viewed over 1 million times, Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump hates Muslims, except the rich ones
- The visit was the first by the Saudi ruler to the US since the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist the CIA concluded bin Salman had ordered his murder
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Washington, USA - Senator Bernie Sanders has asserted that the United States (US) President Donald Trump dislikes Muslims.
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, November 18, the former US presidential aspirant said the only group of Muslims that Trump reportedly does not dislike are "billionaire autocrats who can make his family even richer."
Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, was reacting to Trump's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Salman received a warm welcome to the White House from Trump in a visit that has emphasised the deepening ties between Riyadh and Washington, Al Jazeera noted.
The White House rolled the literal red carpet out for Prince Mohammed on Tuesday, November 18. Trump greeted him with a ceremony that featured marching bands, flag-carrying horsemen and a military flyover.
Amid the meeting, Sander fumed:
"Trump dislikes Muslims, except those who are billionaire autocrats who can make his family even richer."
Sanders, 84, was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, finishing second both times.
Since Trump's reelection as president in 2024, Sanders has vocally opposed Trump's government and perceived corruption, condemning the present administration for what he calls a right-wing oligarchy, according to AP News.
Read more on Donald Trump:
- Donald Trump: Pastor goes viral after he tackled fellow men of God
- US threat: Nigeria’s first lady Remi Tinubu responds to Donald Trump, sends message to Christian youths
- "Call on Jesus Christ": Man blasts Nigerian Christians for calling on Donald Trump to save them
AU rejects CAN, Trump claims
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Youssouf, dismissed claims that Christians are being deliberately targeted and killed in northern Nigeria, insisting that available evidence does not support allegations of genocide.
Youssouf said the popular narrative describing the security situation as a “Christian genocide” fails to reflect the complexity of the region’s long-running conflict.
Youssouf stressed that the earliest and most widespread victims of Boko Haram’s violent insurgency were Muslims, not Christians.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.