Washington, DC, US - President Donald Trump has announced that no US government official will attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa.

He alleged that there are “mass killings” and “land confiscation” targeted at the country’s white minority, the Afrikaners.

Trump made the declaration on his platform, Truth Social, on Friday, November 8, 2025, calling the situation in South Africa a total disgrace.

He claimed that people from the Dutch settlers, as well as, the French and German immigrants, are being killed.

In his words:

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and $laughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated.”

“No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!” Trump said on Truth Social.

South Africa is hosting the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, the first time the global economic forum will be held on African soil.

Mixed reactions trail Trump’s decision

The statement immediately drew widespread global attention, including X (formerly Twitter), sparking debate and diplomatic tension ahead of the international summit.

Legit.ng gathered some comments from X users:

@MarcMcCarty14: said I know y'all don't like to acknowledge history, but how did they got the land in the first place?!

@El123V said: Christians worshiping Jesus in South Africa without getting killed:

@sleuthdawg said: If that’s the case, why isn’t the U.S. military in Nigeria assisting Christians who are being skinned alive instead of continuing to engage in an endless and pointless war in Ukraine?

@PatX2020 said: 83% of farm murders in South Africa are inflicted on Black South Africans (a total of 12 Black farmers/workers were victims in 2025), while Trump continues lying and defaming the country.

@vegasgay629 said: But didn't we steal this land from the indigenous people? How history repeats itself but we only care when it's not happening here.

@DiedreHugo Said: @MAGAVoice do you understand the South African governments are also not paying pensions or approving applications! Some elderly have NO income! Well done for making a stand! We need more like you!!

@StevenAMason3 also said: One more thing, Donald Trump is doing that will only accelerate China’s rise to global dominance in the 21st century.

South Africa silent

As of the time of filing this report, the South African presidency has yet to issue an official response to Trump’s comments.

If confirmed, this would be the first time in recent history that the United States has boycotted a G20 summit over “human rights” concerns.

