A White House press conference meant to celebrate a reduction in the cost of weight-loss drugs was briefly halted on Thursday, November 6, when a man standing near President Donald Trump suddenly collapsed during the live broadcast.

The incident occurred as Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks was speaking beside the president’s desk.

President Donald Trump looks on as aides assist a man who collapsed in the Oval Office. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who now leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was seen quickly stepping forward to help the man as he fell.

The press was immediately ushered out of the Oval Office while White House staff and medical personnel attended to the situation.

Man collapses during weight-loss drug announcement

Minutes later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the man was recovering.

Dr. Mehmet Oz rushes forward to help a fainting participant during Trump’s live announcement. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted,” she said in a statement.

“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

When the event reconvened without the unidentified participant, Trump acknowledged the interruption.

“One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little light-headed and so they went down, and he’s fine,” he said.

“He’s got doctor’s care, but he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that.”

Initial reports had identified the man as Gordon Findlay, global brand director for Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk. However, the company later issued a statement clarifying that Findlay was not at the White House that day.

Dr. Oz’s second medical scare at White House

Thursday’s incident marked the second time this year that Dr. Oz has been present during a medical emergency at the White House. In April, during his swearing-in ceremony, his 11-year-old granddaughter Philomena fainted as Trump delivered remarks.

The event was briefly thrown into chaos before the child was attended to and later confirmed to be stable.

At the time, Trump had been discussing nuclear security concerns when the fainting occurred, leading to a swift pause and evacuation of the room.

Thursday’s episode ended more calmly, with the press conference resuming after a short delay.

The White House said the man who fainted was receiving care and in good condition as the event concluded.

