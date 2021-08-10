Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York believes the wisest thing for him to do at this time is to step aside

The Democrat made this rather stunning decision public in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 10

This is coming on the heels of serious allegations of assault and molestation on some women in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

New York, US - Following allegations bordering on the molestation of about 11 women, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has tendered his resignation letter.

Cuomo on Tuesday, August 10, announced that his resignation will take effect in two weeks, Reuters reports.

The governor said the wide thing to do now is to step down (Photo: Governor Andrew Cuomo)

Source: Facebook

He explained that the best decision now is for him to step aside because contesting the claims against him will negatively affect state government and cost taxpayers millions of dollars at a time when the COVID-19 is still having its toll both economically and healthwise.

In a video declaring his resolve, the Democrat stated:

"I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government - and therefore that's what I'll do."

12 days after Biden's inauguration, US announces openings for Yoruba, Hausa teachers

Meanwhile, barely two weeks after Joe Biden was sworn-in as the president of the United States of America, the US embassy and consulate in Nigeria had announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers were needed.

The public affairs section of the US Mission Nigeria made the announcement on its website. It said the applications from qualified Nigerians wishing to teach Hausa or Yoruba languages and cultures to American students in US universities and colleges opened February 1 and will end on June 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that the applications are being requested under the mission’s Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme (FLTA).

The mission explains that the FLTA programme was designed to offer young foreign teachers an opportunity to teach Yoruba language and culture to American students in universities and colleges.

Source: Legit.ng