The devastating flood in Texas led to the death of a 27-year-old father who was attempting to save his family from the chaos.

Julian Ryan died, leaving his fiancee, children and mother after battling hard to save them from the disaster.

Julian Ryan died while saving his family from the devastating flood. Photo credit: GoFundMe and Getty Images/Eric Vryn.

According to media reports, Julian got injured after punching a window so his fiancee, children and mother could escape from the fast-rising waters on Friday, July 4.

The injury caused to one of his batteries led to his death. His family has continued to mourn the huge loss.

Last words of man who died in Texas flood

His fiancée narrated what happened:

"It just started pouring in, and we had to fight the door to get it closed to make sure not too much got in. We went back to the room and started calling 911."

After he punched the window, his fiancée said the injury sustained almost severed one of his batteries.

"It severed his artery in his arm and almost cut it clean off."

Julian later died due to the injuries. However, his last words have melted many hearts as he told them he was not going to make it.

He had said:

"I’m sorry, I’m not going to make it. I love y’all."

Her fiancé described him as someone who was always happy, noting that he would forever be missed.

Her words:

"He was a good man. He was strong and loving and always happy. He tried to save us, and we will forever be grateful and miss him. He’s still with us, and I see him every day in our son."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family deal with the unexpected financial implications of the disaster.

A note on the account reads:

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the unexpected and tragic passing of our beloved Julian Ryan on July 4th, 2025. Julian, his fiancé, kids, and mother were awakened when water came rushing into their home. Julian jumped into action to protect and save his family and get them to safety. Julian gave his life for his family, passing as a true hero. While his family is eternally grateful for his sacrifice, they are shattered by their loss. Julian was a beloved son, father, fiancé, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many, and his sudden departure has left an unfillable void in all our lives.

"Julian was a cherished son and devoted parent and fiancé who was dedicated to his family. He was known to have an infectious laugh and unwavering kindness. He touched countless lives with his humor and will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

At the moment, over $88,000 (over N134 million) has been raised through the account.

Devastation caused by floods in Texas. Photo credit: Getty Images/RONALDO SCHEMIDT.

