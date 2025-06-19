Donald Trump: US Restarts Student Visa Interviews With Tougher Social Media Rules
- The United States (US) State Department said it is restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas
- All applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review
- The department said consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the United States, its government, culture, institutions or founding principles
Washington, USA - The United States (US) State Department on Wednesday, June 18, said it will resume scheduling appointments for international student visas.
As reported by AP, the US State Department disclosed that it will ask all applicants to make their social media accounts public for enhanced screening.
Trump administration tightens social media vetting
Reuters also noted the development.
Officials have been instructed to expand social media vetting of applicants and search for "any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States".
Legit.ng recalls that in late May, the Donald Trump administration halted the scheduling of student visa appointments as it prepared to step up measures to restrict applicants deemed hostile to the US.
The guidelines will impact all applicants who apply for F visas, which are primarily used by students.
Foreign students in US face uncertainty
Since coming into office in January 2025, the Trump administration has revoked the student visas of hundreds of foreign nationals, slashed funding for science and research programmes, arrested and tried to deport foreign nationals involved in pro-Palestine campus activism, and suspended student visa appointments.
For international students at universities like the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where nearly 15 percent of all students are from outside the US, the rhetoric and policies have left students wondering about their futures in the country.
Some students — and even university administrators themselves — have noted that it is difficult to keep up with the raft of policy announcements, media reports, lawsuits, and counter-lawsuits that have unfolded as Trump leads Americans.
Sani reacts to latest US student visa news
Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, a Nigerian politician who previously represented Kaduna Central in the senate, commented on the development.
Sharing his thoughts via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sani wrote:
"For the young ones who wants to study in the US, your social media post will now be scrutinised. Welcome to democracy in the 21st century; the governments of other countries may learn and emulate this policy."
Protest erupts in US
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that millions of people joined coordinated protests across all 50 US states and in cities worldwide recently as part of the “Hands Off!” movement, a mass mobilisation against what organisers called a “hostile takeover” by Trump and Elon Musk.
More than 1,400 demonstrations were held at key government sites — including state capitols, federal buildings, congressional offices, and city halls — with organisers demanding “an end to this billionaire power grab”.
Source: Legit.ng
