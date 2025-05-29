Elon Musk has officially ended his tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency established by President Donald Trump to cut government waste

His departure, finalized on 28 May, comes amid reported disagreements over provisions in Trump's budget bill

Despite Musk's exit, the administration has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing DOGE's mission of restructuring and streamlining the federal government

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced on 28 May that his tenure as a government employee had come to an end.

DOGE, an agency established by US President Donald Trump through an executive order at the beginning of his second term, was designed to cut government inefficiency.

Elon Musk Steps Down Trump Administration After Heading Agency for Cutting-Cost. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Musk confirmed his departure on X, the social media platform he owns.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote. "The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he added.

Why is Elon Musk leaving DOGE?

Musk's exit from DOGE was decided at the "senior staff" level, according to a Reuters report citing a White House official.

Notably, the billionaire did not discuss his departure with the president before making the announcement. His 130-day term as a special government employee was due to expire around 30 May.

The Trump administration has maintained that DOGE's initiatives to restructure and streamline the federal government would continue beyond Musk's tenure.

According to the Associated Press, Musk is stepping away from his government role following disagreements over provisions in President Donald Trump's budget bill.

While Musk had previously endorsed cutting government inefficiency, DOGE has faced scrutiny over its approach to reducing spending and the accuracy of reported savings.

As his temporary government position comes to a close, Musk has indicated that he would now turn his focus back to his various business ventures, including electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX.

See the X post below:

About DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a federal agency established by President Donald Trump at the start of his second term through an executive order.

Its primary mission is to reduce government inefficiency by cutting wasteful spending and streamlining operations.

Since its inception, DOGE has faced both praise and criticism for its approach to restructuring the federal government and the accuracy of its reported cost savings.

Names of Elon Musk 13 children released

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk, celebrated globally for his revolutionary contributions to technology and space exploration, is equally notable in his personal life.

As a father of 14 children, Musk has garnered significant attention for the unique names he has chosen, each deeply rooted in mythology, mathematics, space, and science fiction.

The names of Elon Musk's children not only spark curiosity but also reflect his distinct perspective on life and innovation. In 2002, Musk and his then-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng