The Iranian state media has reacted to rumour that the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in a coma

Iran dismissed the rumour while providing photographic evidence showing Khamenei actively engaging in official duties

The 85-year-old leader was captured in a photo discussing with Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani

Iranian authorities have debunked rumours that the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is in a coma.

Picture of Khamenei in his office conversing with Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani on Sunday, November 17 has been released.

Khamenei had a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani on Sunday, November 17 Photo credit: @Khamenei_fa

Amani was injured during Israel’s controversial pager attacks in September targeting Hezbollah in Beirut, Times of India reports

There have been reports on social media suggesting that the 85-year-old was battling a severe medical condition. The New York Times report suggested that he was either in a coma or had died.

The reports claimed that Khamenei allegedly named his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor in a secret meeting.

The picture of the meeting was shared on Khamenei's X account (formerly known as Twitter) @Khamenei_fa.

“Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, met and talked with Mr Mojtaba Amani, the veteran ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, at noon today, on the sidelines of his daily meeting.”

Legit.ng recalls that Iran declared a five-day mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash.

Raisi, a Shiite, was seen as a potential successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

World leaders on Monday, May 20, mourned Raisi's tragic death as his allies hailed him.

Iran launches barrage of missiles at Israel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iran launched several ballistic missiles which impacted Southern and Central Israel on Tuesday evening, October 1.

Air raid sirens wailed and loud booms were heard in Tel Aviv and throughout the country.

The Iranian strikes come in the wake of an escalating Israeli campaign against the militant group, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

