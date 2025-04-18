In a striking move, Anonymous has unleashed 10 terabytes of leaked data targeting Russia, citing their actions as "in defense of Ukraine"

The cache includes sensitive information on Russian businesses, Kremlin assets in the West, pro-Russian officials, and former US President Donald Trump

While initial analysis suggests limited surprises, the leak has already fueled headlines and global discussions on corruption and influence networks

In a bold move, the hacking collective Anonymous launched a significant cyberattack on Russia, releasing a staggering 10 terabytes of sensitive data online.

The group claimed the attack was carried out "in defense of Ukraine," as the ongoing conflict between the two nations shows no signs of resolution.

Anonymous Hacks Russia's Secret Data, Releases It to the Public Including File Involving Trump.

Source: Getty Images

Anonymous leaks Kremlin assets and more

The leaked data, made public on 15 April 2025, reportedly includes information on businesses operating in Russia, Kremlin assets in Western countries, pro-Russian officials, and even former US President Donald Trump.

Anonymous announced the breach on their official X account, stating their intent to expose corruption and influence networks.

Mixed reactions to the data cache

While the sheer volume of the leak is unprecedented, early analysis suggests the information may not be as groundbreaking as previous Anonymous hacks.

Cybernews reported that much of the data appears to consist of company-specific folders and random PDFs, with limited revelations of significant secrets.

However, the archive could prove useful to Ukraine's armed forces, as it contains hundreds of documents related to Russian defense companies.

Anonymous Hacks Russia's Secret Data, Releases It to the Public Including File Involving Trump.

Source: Getty Images

Implications for Russia and beyond

The leak has already sparked headlines and discussions, particularly regarding the involvement of blue-chip international companies and NGOs operating in the region.

Analysts believe the data may shed light on Russia's financial activities and affiliations, though it could take days or weeks for a thorough analysis to uncover any hidden insights.

Continued campaign against corruption

Anonymous, known for its 'hacktivism' against oppressive regimes and corporations, has once again demonstrated its ability to disrupt and expose.

The group has been vocal about its criticism of Donald Trump, accusing him of siding with Russia and undermining global democracy. Their latest actions highlight their ongoing commitment to raising awareness of global issues.

As the world awaits further analysis of the leaked data, the long-term impact on Russian businesses, allies, and officials remains uncertain.

Anonymous has not issued any additional updates or threats of further leaks, but their actions have undoubtedly added another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

