The Trump administration is reviewing a proposal to shut down nearly 30 U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide, including several in Africa

Countries like Lesotho, Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, and South Sudan are among those that may see reduced or withdrawn U.S. diplomatic presence

The move is part of a broader government efficiency drive, though the final decision awaits approval from senior officials in Washington

Several African nations may soon see a shift in U.S. diplomatic engagement as the Trump administration considers a plan to shutter dozens of embassies and consulates globally.

According to a leaked internal document from the U.S. State Department reported by the CNN, nearly 30 diplomatic missions are under review for closure or restructuring - with Africa among the regions most likely to be affected.

Trump is leaning more towards Musk-backed idea of withering US foreign influence. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The draft proposal, which has not yet received final approval, is part of a broader strategy to scale back America’s global footprint and streamline government operations.

The plan aligns with a wider push from the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency, a key player in reshaping federal institutions under President Donald Trump.

Here are the African countries reportedly facing potential U.S. diplomatic withdrawal:

1. Lesotho

The mountain kingdom of Lesotho could lose its U.S. embassy in Maseru. With limited consular demand and close proximity to larger U.S. missions in South Africa, officials see consolidation as a viable cost-cutting measure.

2. Republic of Congo

The U.S. embassy in Brazzaville is also on the list. The internal review cited operational costs, facility conditions, and overlapping regional coverage as reasons for possible closure.

3. Central African Republic (CAR)

The embassy in Bangui may be affected amid efforts to reduce the U.S. diplomatic presence in fragile and high-risk regions. The CAR mission has historically operated under challenging security conditions.

4. South Sudan

Despite the country's ongoing political transition, the embassy in Juba is also under review. Analysts warn that reducing diplomatic presence here could affect peacebuilding efforts and humanitarian coordination.

5. South Africa (Consulate Closure)

While the U.S. embassy in Pretoria is not targeted, a consulate located in South Africa is reportedly among those being considered for closure. Details about the specific post have not been confirmed.

The document recommends that essential services from closed posts be managed by neighboring missions, a move that may limit accessibility for visa applicants and American citizens in those countries.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment on the leak, saying:

"I would suggest that you check with the White House and the President of the US as they continue to work on their budget plan and what they submit to Congress."

So far, only two embassies marked for potential closure - Malta and Luxembourg - have ambassadorial nominees in place, leaving uncertainty around future representation in the other locations.

