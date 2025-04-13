Small Plane Crashes on Car, Erupts Fire, Leads to Deaths and Injuries
- A small plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport, killing all three onboard and injuring one person in a nearby car
- The Cessna 310 erupted into a fireball upon impact, pushing a car onto railroad tracks and triggering road closures near Interstate 95
- Investigations by the FAA and NTSB have begun, aiming to uncover the cause of the tragic accident
Three people were killed and one person injured when a Cessna 310 aircraft crashed on April 11 morning near the Boca Raton Airport in South Florida.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane, with three people onboard, departed from Boca Raton Airport at approximately 10:20 a.m., bound for Tallahassee, before tragically going down near Interstate 95.
According to AP, the crash caused a fireball upon impact, pushing a car onto nearby railroad tracks and closing several roads in the vicinity.
Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos
Josh Orsino, a local resident, described the frightening scene, recounting a massive explosion that sent flames toward palm trees and vehicles on an overpass.
Fearing the bridge might collapse, Orsino escaped the area amidst panicked drivers honking to flee the scene.
Miguel Coka, who works near the airport, shared his shock as he witnessed smoke and flames from his office balcony, noting an unusual rumble in the building before the crash.
Investigation and recovery efforts
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer expressed condolences, urging patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) began their probe on Friday afternoon, collecting evidence and securing the wreckage for transport to Jacksonville’s salvage facility.
The NTSB pledged to release a preliminary report in 30 days and a final investigation report within 12 to 24 months.
Broader context of aviation incidents
The South Florida crash occurred a day after a sightseeing helicopter in New York City crashed into the Hudson River, killing six people.
It adds to growing scrutiny of aviation safety, following incidents like a midair collision near Washington in January and an American Airlines plane catching fire in Denver in March.
Despite these occurrences, federal officials continue to reassure the public that flying remains the safest mode of transportation.
