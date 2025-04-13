A small plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport, killing all three onboard and injuring one person in a nearby car

The Cessna 310 erupted into a fireball upon impact, pushing a car onto railroad tracks and triggering road closures near Interstate 95

Investigations by the FAA and NTSB have begun, aiming to uncover the cause of the tragic accident

Three people were killed and one person injured when a Cessna 310 aircraft crashed on April 11 morning near the Boca Raton Airport in South Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane, with three people onboard, departed from Boca Raton Airport at approximately 10:20 a.m., bound for Tallahassee, before tragically going down near Interstate 95.

Small Plane Crashes on Cars, Erupts Fire, Leads to Deaths and Injuries

Source: Getty Images

According to AP, the crash caused a fireball upon impact, pushing a car onto nearby railroad tracks and closing several roads in the vicinity.

Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos

Josh Orsino, a local resident, described the frightening scene, recounting a massive explosion that sent flames toward palm trees and vehicles on an overpass.

Fearing the bridge might collapse, Orsino escaped the area amidst panicked drivers honking to flee the scene.

Miguel Coka, who works near the airport, shared his shock as he witnessed smoke and flames from his office balcony, noting an unusual rumble in the building before the crash.

Small Plane Crashes on Cars, Erupts Fire, Leads to Deaths and Injuries

Source: UGC

Investigation and recovery efforts

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer expressed condolences, urging patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) began their probe on Friday afternoon, collecting evidence and securing the wreckage for transport to Jacksonville’s salvage facility.

The NTSB pledged to release a preliminary report in 30 days and a final investigation report within 12 to 24 months.

Broader context of aviation incidents

The South Florida crash occurred a day after a sightseeing helicopter in New York City crashed into the Hudson River, killing six people.

It adds to growing scrutiny of aviation safety, following incidents like a midair collision near Washington in January and an American Airlines plane catching fire in Denver in March.

Despite these occurrences, federal officials continue to reassure the public that flying remains the safest mode of transportation.

About South Florida

South Florida, located at the southernmost region of the U.S. state of Florida, is a vibrant area known for its tropical climate, diverse cultures, and iconic attractions.

It encompasses major cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, featuring beautiful beaches, bustling urban centres, and popular destinations such as the Everglades and the Florida Keys.

The region is a hub for tourism, commerce, and entertainment, offering a blend of natural beauty and dynamic city life.

Final words of pilot in helicopter that crashed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a tour helicopter carrying six people crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, April 10, 2025, killing all onboard.

The pilot warned of fuel shortages just before the aircraft went down near Pier 40, closer to the New Jersey side, at approximately 3.15 pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng