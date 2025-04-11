A helicopter tragically crashed into the Hudson River, claiming the lives of all six onboard, including Spanish tech executive Agustín Escobar and his family

Witnesses recounted the horrifying scene, describing the aircraft spiralling out of the sky and splitting in two before submerging

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash while the local community mourns the devastating loss

On April 10, a tour helicopter tragically crashed into the Hudson River near Newport Park, claiming the lives of all six aboard.

Rashmi Kamkeri, an eyewitness and engineer, described hearing a thunderous crash at 3:19 p.m. before seeing the helicopter drop just ten feet above the water, creating a massive splash as it submerged.

Operated by New York Helicopter Tours, the Bell 206L-4 aircraft was carrying Spanish CEO Agustín Escobar, his wife, three children, and the pilot, whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

'It was horrifying,' Kamkeri told DailyMail.com.

'I thought it was thunder and ten seconds later I saw the helicopter 10 feet above the water falling and then it made a big splash and went underneath the water.

'I panicked... then saw a piece of the helicopter fall into the water. The Waterway boat was moving and then it took a turn.

'I was almost in tears praying that someone would come and save them. I wished there would be someone survives. I am so sad.'

Flight details and rescue efforts

The helicopter, which had flown for only 16 minutes, departed from the Wall Street Heliport, circled the Statue of Liberty, and proceeded north along the Hudson River at an altitude of 1,000 feet before crashing.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene by 3:23 p.m., but despite rescue efforts, all six occupants were pronounced dead—four at the crash site and two at the hospital.

Weather conditions and investigation

Authorities are still investigating the crash, which occurred under cloudy skies with winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The water temperature was approximately 50°F, posing challenges for recovery operations. Surface visibility was deemed good, but conditions remain a factor in the ongoing investigation.

Legacy of Agustín Escobar

Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, was remembered as a distinguished leader with a remarkable career in the energy sector.

Serving as the vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain, his loss alongside his family has left an indelible mark on both personal and professional communities. Mayor Eric Adams expressed condolences, stating, “Our hearts go out to the families of those who were onboard.”

