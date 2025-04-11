A sightseeing helicopter carrying six people crashed into the Hudson River in the United States of America

The crash tragically killed all six onboard, including Agustín Escobar, the CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, and his family

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the family was in New York to celebrate Camprubí’s 40th birthday

United States - A sightseeing helicopter carrying six people, including three children and their parents, plunged into the Hudson River on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The parents worked for Siemens, a German multinational technology conglomerate.

Who are victims of US helicopter crash

The victims include A49-year-old gustín Escobar, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, and their three children - two sons, ages 4 and 11, along with their daughter, who was to turn 9 today.

Escobar served as CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, the transportation solutions division of Siemens AG.

The helicopter lifted off from a Manhattan heliport and followed a familiar route: circling the Statue of Liberty.

It was reported to have glided north along the Hudson toward the George Washington Bridge and then turned south.

According to CNN, the helicopter crashed into the water about 16 minutes after takeoff.

Witnesses said the helicopter was flipping and spiraling before crashing near the New Jersey shoreline, upside down.

The aircraft was said to have scattered debris across the river.

Sarah Jane Raymond Ryer, who saw the crash unfold, said:

“The helicopter was a little bit like nose down, slightly, and I saw the propeller separating from the helicopter. It kept spinning in the air alone. Nothing was attached to it.”

Another eyewitness, Avi Rakesh, said that what was left of the helicopter appeared to be so out of control that he didn’t feel safe in his own building.

“Debris was flying everywhere. I was concerned that something might come and hit the window.”

The New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the family was visiting from Spain, and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a social media post that the family was in New York to celebrate Camprubí’s 40th birthday.

Siemens Mobility spokesperson, in a statement, confirmed the tragic incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones.”

Final words of pilot in helicopter crash

