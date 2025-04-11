A family of five, including three children and a pilot, have died in a helicopter accident in New York

The family were said to be tourists from Spain, and they died when their helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York

The police had maintained that the names of the victims would not be released until their families were notified about the incident

New York, USA - No less than six people, including three children, reportedly died in a helicopter crash. The helicopter was said to be carrying a family of tourists when it crashed into the Hudson River in New York.

According to authorities, the family of five was from Spain, while the sixth person was the pilot. The BBC reported that New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Thursday, April 10, that they are the ones on board when the helicopter crashed.

Adams' comment reads in part: "Our hearts go out to the families"

Police speak on New York helicopter crash

Jessica Tisch, a police commissioner in New York, added that the identity of the deceased will not be released until their family is aware of the accident, adding that the investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the crash.

Video footage had shown the moment when the helicopter was falling out of the sky and splashed into the Hudson River.

The accident, which was said to have happened at about 15:15 EDT (20:15 GMT), was closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River.

The crash scene appeared to be closer to Pier 40 in New York City. Also, boat and street traffic in the area has been stopped.

According to an eyewitness from the top of the World Trade Centre at the time of the helicopter crash, about a dozen boats surrounded the scene of the crash. Tourists atop the building were on one side of the tower to look at the crash site.

List of plane crashes in the first month of Trump

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

The new president, in less than one month in office, has witnessed four deadly airliner accidents that claimed the lives of about 100 Americans.

These incidents happened on January 29 in Washington, where 67 people died; on January 31 Philadelphia aircraft killed seven people. On February 6, 10 people on board were killed in an Alaska aircraft crash and on February 10, one person was killed and four others were injured crashed into a parked plane.

US Navy Aircraft carrier collided with Merchant vessel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Navy aircraft carrier reportedly collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt on Wednesday Night, February 13.

This was disclosed by the US military in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nuclear-powered carrier remained stable and no injury was recorded.

The US Navy aircraft carrier is the latest disaster to befall America, which came after the fourth plane crash in the US.

