A tour helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City after running out of fuel, tragically killing all six onboard, including Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, and his family

Witnesses reported the helicopter splitting in half before sinking rapidly, while rescue teams worked to recover the victims and parts of the aircraft

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities focus on the wreckage and operational details of the flight

A tour helicopter carrying six people crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday afternoon, killing all onboard.

The pilot warned of fuel shortages just before the aircraft went down near Pier 40, closer to the New Jersey side, at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The victims included Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, his wife, their three children, and the pilot, whose identity is yet to be confirmed. Emergency services received calls at 3:17 p.m., shortly after the helicopter had taken off from the Wall Street Heliport.

Witness accounts of the catastrophe

Witnesses described the horrifying scene, reporting that the helicopter ‘split in half’ before crashing into the water.

One observer mentioned hearing a loud ‘sonic boom’ moments before the impact. Dramatic footage showed the helicopter sinking rapidly while emergency crews rushed to the site.

Michael Roth, 71, who owns New York Helicopter which provided the tour and the chopper, said that the aircraft needed fuel.

'He [the pilot] called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he didn't arrive,' Roth told The Telegraph.

Roth said that he started to get a ton of phone messages before one of his other pilots flew over the Hudson 'and saw the helicopter upside down.'

'We're all devastated. Every employee in our company is devastated. My wife has not stopped crying.

'The death of the child of any human being, is a monumental disaster,' Roth added.

Victims and their legacy

Agustín Escobar, a highly regarded executive, was appointed CEO of Siemens Spain in 2022 and held significant roles within Siemens Mobility Spain and the German Chamber of Commerce.

His tragic loss, along with his family, has left an immense void in the professional and personal lives of many. Roth expressed profound grief, stating that the disaster had deeply affected all employees at the company.

Investigation and rescue efforts

Emergency responders concluded rescue operations by 5:15 p.m., recovering parts of the aircraft for further investigation.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the crash, while weather conditions at the time included cloudy skies and gusty winds. The Spanish Consulate in New York is coordinating with local officials to support the affected families.

Aircraft details and route

The helicopter, identified as a Bell 206L-4 (N216MH), operated by New York Helicopter, flew for 16 minutes before crashing. It circled the Statue of Liberty before heading up the Hudson River, reaching 1,000 feet near the George Washington Bridge.

Airplane crash lands after contacting airport

