The final words of Jonathan Campos, the pilot of the American Airlines jet that crashed and killed 64 people, have been revealed

He expressed excitement about an upcoming family cruise just before boarding the ill-fated flight

The tragic collision with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River resulted in the worst aviation disaster in the US in 16 years

he final words of Jonathan Campos, the pilot of the doomed American Airlines jet that crashed and killed 64 people, have been revealed.

Campos, 34, expressed his excitement about an upcoming family cruise as he boarded the plane before the devastating crash.

Family of Pilot on Airplane That Crashed and Killed All 64 People Releases His Final Words

Source: Getty Images

His tearful uncle, John Lane, shared these final words during an interview from his home in Brooklyn, New York.

Pilot's last moments

Lane recounted that Campos was 'living his dream' as a pilot and had always been passionate about flying, even playing with toy planes as a child. "He was such a good kid," Lane told DailyMail.

"I spoke to him as he was boarding the plane. We spoke for 10 minutes. I can't believe it. He sounded really happy. He was looking forward to going on a cruise next week on the Icon of the Seas, the cruise ship. Ten family members were going to fly to Florida to take the trip with him. It was going to be a big celebration."

Tragic collision

Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 67 passengers and crew, collided in a massive fireball with an Army Black Hawk helicopter 400ft above the Potomac River as it was approaching Reagan National Airport just before 9pm on Wednesday.

Among the dead were Campos, First Officer Samuel Lilley, 29, who was newly engaged and just months away from being promoted to captain, and flight attendants Ian Epstein and Danasia Elder.

Family's grief

Lane shared that Campos' mother had left her home nearby and was currently in Washington to make arrangements for his body.

Campos, who lived in Orlando with his girlfriend, loved playing basketball and football. He grew up in a small apartment in Coney Island, Brooklyn, and attended Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University in New Jersey, where he studied Aeronautical Science before graduating in 2015.

The college expressed their condolences, stating, "Our thoughts are with his family and the families and loved ones of all impacted by this tragic accident."

Investigation and recovery

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered the 'Black Box' recorders from both aircraft involved in the crash, marking the worst aviation disaster in the US in 16 years.

The staggering death toll has resulted in more than 40 bodies being pulled from the icy waters, with police divers hunting for the rest.

Among the young American figure skaters who lost their lives in the wreck were Spencer Lane, 16, Brielle Beyer, 12, and Jinna Han, 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng