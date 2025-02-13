A US Navy aircraft carrier reportedly collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt on Wednesday Night, February 13

This was disclosed by the US military in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nuclear-powered carried remained stable and no injury was recorded

The US Navy aircraft carrier is the latest disaster happening to America, this came after the fourth plane crash in the US

A United States Navy aircraft carrier has collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt. This was disclosed in a statement by the U.S. military on Thursday, February 13, adding that the nuclear-powered carried remained stable and no injury was recorded.

The United States military currently has 11 aircraft carriers, and any damage that would require the sidelines of one of them could strain the Navy.

US Military has said its Navu carrier collided with merchant vessel near Egypt

Details of US Navy carrier that collided

According to Reuters, the U.S. Navy said in a statement that the carrier Harry Truman collided with the Besiktas-M late Wednesday night, February 12, while operating near Port Said, Egypt.

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition," the Navy added.

While collisions involving U.S. Navy vessels are extremely rare, two warships in the Asia-Pacific were involved in crashes in 2017. The accidents, in which 17 sailors were killed, raised questions about Navy training and the pace of operations and prompted a Congressional hearing and the removal of some officers.

The Truman Carrier is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall at 1,096 feet (333 metres). It is a city on the water for its 5,000-member crew.

The capacity of US Navy carrier

The 4.5-acre flight deck can hold 90 aircraft, including F/A-18F Super Hornet striker jets. Missiles are carried onto parked jets and sailors run on treadmills in the hangar.

This is the latest disaster that the U.S. will be experiencing in the last month that Donald Trump resumed the office of the presidency.

Trump, who was sworn in on January 20, has experienced four major plane crashes in nearly 30 days of his administration. From January 29 2025, no less than 85 people have reportedly died.

These incidents happened on January 29 in Washington; on January 31 Philadelphia aircraft killed seven people. On February 6, 10 people onboard were killed in an Alaska aircraft crash and on February 10, one person was killed and four others injured crashed into a parked plane.

Trump speaks on rights of return

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has said that over two million Palestinians he planned to resettle in the neighbouring country would not have the right to return to Gaza.

Trump said that he would take over Gaza and rebuild it, adding that the Palestinians would be given much better housing elsewhere.

The UN has warned that forcibly displacing civilians from an occupied territory saying it is highly prohibited under international law and such action would be considered as ethnic cleansing.

