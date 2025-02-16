Donald Trump, who was elected the 47th United States president and sworn in on Monday, January 20, has had four plane crashes under his administration in less than one month

The National Transportation Safety Board said that preliminary reports were expected within the 30 days that each of the accidents happened

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

The new president in less than one month in office has witnessed four deadly airliner accidents, that claimed the lives of about 100 Americans.

Trump ordered military immigration collaboration

Trump has also ordered the deployment of the military to work with the immigration and the US culture war as he resumed office for the second term.

Recall that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

The second-term US president was flanked by the gang of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. The billionaires were said to have gotten a prime seat alongside Trump's cabinet members at the Capitol.

January: Four major plane crashes under Trump

Trump has experienced four major plane crashes in nearly 30 days of his administration. From January 29 2025, no less than 85 people have reportedly died.

These incidents happened on January 29 in Washington; on January 31 Philadelphia aircraft killed seven people. On February 6, 10 people onboard were killed in an Alaska aircraft crash and on February 10, one person was killed and four others injured crashed into a parked plane.

Yahoo News reported that there has not been a deadly plane crash in the US since 2009. The National Transportation Safety Board said that preliminary reports were expected within the 30 days that each of the accidents happened.

List of plane crashes under Donald Trump

S/N Names Airlines Place Casualties Date 1 Bombardier CRJ700 (American Airlines Flight 5342)/Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk Potomac River in Washington, D.C 67 Jan 29 2 The Learjet Philadelphia Seven Jan 31 3 Cessna 208B Grand Caravan (Bering Air Flight 445) Alaska 10 Feb 6 4 The name of the airline is not mentioned Scottsdale Airport in Arizona One, four injured Feb 10

US Navy Aircraft carrier collided with Merchant's vessel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Navy aircraft carrier reportedly collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt on Wednesday Night, February 13.

This was disclosed by the US military in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nuclear-powered carried remained stable and no injury was recorded.

The US Navy aircraft carrier is the latest disaster happening to America, this came after the fourth plane crash in the US.

