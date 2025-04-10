Nearly 40 students report canceled visas over minor infractions as President Donald Trump intensifies crackdown on universities in the United States (US)

Legit.ng gathered that students from 50 universities reported their visas were cancelled around Friday, April 5, 2025

Many people noted that they had prior records, some limited to citations or non-criminal offences

Washington, USA - The United States (US) continues to revoke student visas, forcing international students to leave America as soon as possible.

Several incidents have been recorded in American universities in which international students’ F-1 study visas have been cancelled.

Videos of some of the arrests, showing plain-clothes officers handcuffing and arresting students near their homes, have gone viral on social media and sent shockwaves through the international student community.

As reported recently by The Guardian UK, in one such latest development, students of Northeastern universities are facing the heat.

According to Renata Nyul, Northeastern Vice President for Communications, the State Department has cancelled 40 visas for people linked with the university as of April 7, as reported by The Huntington News.

Financial Express also noted the development.

The Department of State and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) initiated a national effort to revoke visas and terminate the legal status of international students who have allegedly engaged in criminal behavior while in the U.S.

Why has Trump revoked international student visas?

A Turkish citizen and University of Minnesota student was detained in March after his visa was revoked for a prior drunk driving infraction, according to CBS News.

Other reports show students have had their visas revoked after they were found to have prior speeding tickets, the BBC noted.

The White House has defended its actions using a provision of a 1952 law that grants the secretary of state broad authority to expel foreigners believed to pose "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the US.

US: What to know about the wave of student visa cancellations

The big picture is that the Donald Trump administration has moved beyond penalising international students over pro-Palestinian activism and stripped scores of students' visas without explanation. This is according to university officials and attorneys.

A student at Emerson College and a doctoral candidate at Dartmouth College who never partook in protests or had any criminal record were among those stripped of their visas.

Legit.ng reports that an estimated one million international students generate more than $40 billion for American higher education each year, per a 2024 article by The World. If the widespread student visa revocations continue, universities that rely on high tuition fees from international students could suffer financially, according to Axios.

