Over 300 international students across the U.S. have had their visas revoked under President Trump's second-term immigration crackdown

Harvard, Stanford, Ohio State, and other universities reported affected students, with some receiving no explanation for the visa cancellations

The revocations have sparked protests and concern on campuses, leaving many students uncertain about their academic and legal futures

A wave of student visa revocations has rippled through several American universities, affecting dozens of international students, including some currently enrolled and others who recently graduated.

Harvard University confirmed that five individuals connected to the institution have had their visas canceled.

The development is part of a broader pattern observed since the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term, with the U.S. State Department revoking more than 300 student visas nationwide, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

While some students are reportedly facing removal over alleged immigration or legal infractions, others have been left in the dark, receiving little to no explanation for the revocations.

Many institutions have begun compiling internal reports and tallying affected students.

Here is a breakdown of the reported cases by institution:

1. Arizona State University: 8

The university has confirmed eight cases of students who have had their visas revoked.

2. Central Michigan University: 4

Four students, both current and former, have been impacted.

3. Colorado State University: 6

The school reported six international students affected.

4. Harvard University: 5

Three current students and two recent graduates have lost their student visas.

5. Kent State University: 3

The university disclosed three cases of revoked student visas.

6. Minnesota State University: 5

Five enrolled students have been affected by the recent revocations.

7. North Carolina State University: 2

Two international students were confirmed to be impacted.

8. Ohio State University: 5

Five students have been reported to lose their visa status.

9. Stanford University: 6

Four current students and two alumni have had their visas cancelled.

10. University of California System: Unknown

Multiple campuses including UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Berkeley have been affected, though no exact figures have been released.

11. University of Cincinnati: Unknown

A “small number” of international students have reportedly been impacted.

12. University of Colorado: 2

Two students at the institution had their visas revoked in recent weeks.

13. University of Kentucky: Unknown

Officials have noted an unspecified number of affected students.

14. University of Massachusetts Amherst: 5

Five students recently had their student visas withdrawn.

15. University of Michigan: 4

Four international students were confirmed to be among those affected.

16. University of Nevada, Las Vegas: 4

Four students have lost their visas in connection with the crackdown.

17. University of Oregon: 1

One international student was impacted.

