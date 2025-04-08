A cargo plane operated by ASL Airlines Australia made an emergency landing at Sydney Airport April 8 due to a mechanical issue

A cargo plane operated by ASL Airlines Australia was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport in the early hours of April 8 after issuing a mayday call.

The freighter, which had taken off from Melbourne, landed safely at 3:30am, with pilots reporting a mechanical issue as the reason for the emergency.

Source: Getty Images

Audio recordings from the aircraft revealed pilots declaring, “We have to land as soon as possible, mayday, mayday, mayday,” as directed by Air Services Australia.

No breach of overnight curfew

As the aircraft was not carrying passengers, it avoided breaching Sydney Airport's overnight curfew between 11pm and 6am.

Sydney Airport confirmed the freighter service landed without issue and departed on its next sector following the incident.

Swift response and resolution

The incident highlighted the effective coordination between Air Services Australia and Sydney Airport, ensuring a safe outcome.

ASL Airlines Australia and airport officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stringent safety protocols for emergency situations involving mechanical faults.

About airplane crashes in Australia

Airplane crashes in Australia are rare but have occurred in various contexts, including commercial aviation, private flights, and airshows. The country has a robust aviation safety framework overseen by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which investigates incidents to improve safety standards.

Recent crashes, such as the Avalon Airshow accident in 2025, highlight risks associated with aerobatic performances and mechanical failures. Australia’s aviation history also includes notable incidents like the 2009 Pel-Air Westwind ditching.

Despite these events, the nation maintains a strong focus on safety regulations, pilot training, and technological advancements to minimise risks and ensure passenger and crew safety.

Source: UGC

About Australia

Australia, the world's sixth-largest country, is located in the Southern Hemisphere and is renowned for its diverse landscapes, from arid deserts to lush rainforests and vibrant coral reefs, including the iconic Great Barrier Reef.

Its capital is Canberra, while Sydney and Melbourne are major cultural and economic hubs. A democratic nation, Australia is part of the Commonwealth and operates under a federal parliamentary system.

With a rich Indigenous history spanning over 65,000 years, it boasts a multicultural population. The country's economy thrives on sectors like mining, agriculture, tourism, and technology, while its unique wildlife, such as kangaroos and koalas, attracts global fascination.

