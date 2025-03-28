A child slipped through the North Lawn fence of the White House on March 26 and was promptly intercepted by Secret Service officers

On March 26, a child slipped through the North Lawn fencing outside the White House and was swiftly intercepted by Secret Service officers.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., shortly after former President Donald Trump announced planned auto tariffs from the Oval Office. Officers acted quickly, reuniting the child with their parents without incident.

Incident captured on video

According to AP News, social media footage showed an armed officer carrying the young child, who was dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, across the lawn before handing the child to another officer.

The quick response ensured safety and avoided disruption in the high-security area.

Recurring intrusions at the White House

This was not the first such occurrence. In April 2023, a toddler similarly squeezed through the metal fencing on the North Lawn and was safely reunited with their parents.

Authorities questioned the parents briefly in that incident.

About White House

The White House, located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., serves as the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States.

Constructed between 1792 and 1800, it was designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban and has housed every U.S. president since John Adams.

The iconic structure features neoclassical design elements and is both a symbol of American democracy and a historic landmark.

The White House includes the Executive Residence, the West Wing, and the East Wing, along with extensive grounds. It remains a centre for national decision-making and a popular tourist attraction worldwide.

US Secret Service

The United States Secret Service, established in 1865, initially focused on combating counterfeiting.

Over time, its role expanded to include protecting the president, vice president, their families, and other high-profile figures, as well as securing significant national events.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the agency operates under the Department of Homeland Security and continues its original mission of safeguarding the nation’s financial systems by preventing financial crimes such as fraud and cyberattacks.

The Secret Service combines advanced technology, extensive training, and intelligence operations to ensure the safety of its protectees and the integrity of U.S. currency, making it a vital institution.

