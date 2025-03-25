Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed he was accidentally added to a Signal group chat discussing Yemen military operations by senior Trump administration officials

The chat included sensitive details about strike targets and weapons, raising concerns about the use of non-government platforms for classified discussions

The Trump administration confirmed the report's authenticity but has yet to explain the security lapse

Washington, D.C. – Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, published a shocking report on Monday detailing his accidental inclusion in a high-level Signal group chat involving senior officials from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Goldberg disclosed that Vice President J.D. Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz were among the participants discussing military strike operations in Yemen.

The group reportedly shared sensitive details about targets and weapons used in strikes against Houthi rebels earlier in March.

Trump administration confirms authenticity of report

The Trump administration acknowledged the authenticity of Goldberg’s report but did not clarify how he was added to the group chat or why such discussions occurred outside official government channels.

Goldberg revealed that he was added to the chat by Waltz, raising concerns about the security protocols surrounding classified information.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with commentators questioning the use of non-government platforms for war planning.

Signal group chat sparks security concerns

The accidental inclusion of a journalist in a theoretically secret group chat has drawn criticism from experts and lawmakers.

Speaker Johnson downplayed the incident, stating that measures would be taken to prevent similar breaches in the future.

However, the use of Signal for transmitting sensitive information has raised alarms about the security of classified communications within the administration.

About Jeffrey Goldberg

Jeffrey Goldberg is an acclaimed American journalist and the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. Known for his expertise in foreign affairs, national security, and Middle Eastern politics, Goldberg has reported extensively on global conflicts and diplomacy throughout his career.

War in Yemen

The war in Yemen, which began in 2014, is a complex conflict involving multiple factions, including the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

The conflict has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions displaced, widespread famine, and a collapsed healthcare system.

Regional and international powers, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United States, have also been involved, further complicating efforts for peace.

