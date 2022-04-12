The family of a 16-year-old girl, a secondary school student has called on Nigerians, the police and others to help in the search for their missing daughter

Identified simply as Blessing Patrick, the young girl went missing in the first week of April, after she returned from school

Meanwhile, the mother disclosed she is in a dilemma as she is not sure of her daughter's safety while noting that the family has become broke following efforts to track her

A 16-year-old girl, Blessing Patrick, has gone missing inside the Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to The New Telegraph, the Senior Secondary School 3 girl was last seen in early April after she returned from school.

The Oyo state CP, Ngozi Onadeko disclosed investigations take time and urged the family to be patient. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The source in a chat with the news outlet said:

“Blessing came back from school and dropped her bag inside her parent’s apartment in the barracks.

“Her father is an Inspector of Police but since her sighting after school, nobody has seen her.

“Her mother and father have been paying money to pastors and spiritualists so they can locate her but to no avail.”

Speaking on the disappearance of her daughter, Patrick’s mother, simply identified as Mummy Blessing said she is worried over her daughter's disappearance.

The call for help

She cried out and said:

“Please I need help.

“I’m calling on the Inspector General of Police, human rights activists, Governor Seyi Makinde and President Muhammadu Buhari should please come to my rescue to find my daughter.”

Police react

When contacted about the missing girl, the Oyo state commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko, said:

“The father of this girl is an Inspector of Police and he should know what to do."

