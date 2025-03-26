South Korea faced devastating wildfires in its southeast, claiming at least 19 lives and destroying the 1,300-year-old Gounsa temple

Efforts to contain the blaze were hindered by strong winds and dry weather, including a fatal helicopter crash involving a firefighting aircraft

Authorities declared a state of emergency, deploying thousands of personnel and urging residents to evacuate from affected areas, including the historic Hahoe Folk Village

Seoul, South Korea – South Korea grounded its firefighting helicopters on Wednesday after a fatal crash occurred while battling the ongoing wildfires in the country’s southeast.

The helicopter, which was working to contain a fast-moving blaze in Uiseong County, crashed, killing the pilot—the sole occupant.

19 Dead and Ancient Buddhist Temple Destroyed in South Korea’s Worst Wildfires in Recent Years

The wildfires, described as “unprecedented” by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, have already claimed at least 19 lives, injured 19 others, and destroyed significant cultural landmarks.

Cultural and environmental devastation

Among the losses is the 1,300-year-old Gounsa temple in Uiseong County, a revered Buddhist landmark.

While its ceremonial bell remained somewhat intact, most of the structure was reduced to ashes. Authorities noted that some relics, including a seated stone Buddha designated as a national treasure, were spared as they had been relocated to other temples before the fire reached the site.

The wildfires, which broke out over the weekend, have already consumed more than 17,398 hectares (nearly 43,000 acres) of land.

Evacuations and state of emergency

Officials have evacuated residents from several affected areas, including the historic Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Firefighters have taken measures to protect the traditional homes, known as “hanoks,” by deploying water barriers around the site’s perimeter.

On Saturday, the government declared a state of emergency in Ulsan city and South and North Gyeongsang provinces. By Wednesday, 68% of the fires in Uiseong and Andong were reported as contained, though efforts were hampered by dry weather and strong winds.

National response to record wildfire activity

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo described the wildfires as the worst the nation has witnessed in recent years, with 244 fires reported this year—2.4 times more than the same period in 2024. More than 10,000 personnel, including firefighters, police, and civil servants, have been deployed to combat the blazes.

The Korea Forest Service elevated its wildfire warning to the highest “serious” level on Tuesday, urging stricter forest access and more emergency resources.

Authorities issued dry weather alerts but expressed hope that forecasted rain on Thursday could assist in extinguishing the fires.

39 confirmed dead after wildfires and dust storms

Legit.ng earlier reported that unusually fierce and destructive weather struck across multiple U.S. states over the weekend, spawning violent tornadoes, blinding dust storms, and fast-moving wildfires that claimed at least 39 lives.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reported on Sunday that over 400 homes were damaged as wildfires swept through the state, including 74 homes destroyed in and around Stillwater.

The department confirmed four fatalities linked to the fires and high winds.

