President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order entitled Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

This pivotal decision aimed to end more than 50 years of secrecy and deliver long-awaited transparency to the American public.

The Executive Order established the policy that, more than 50 years after these tragic assassinations, the victims’ families and the American people deserved the truth.

Specifically, it directed the Director of National Intelligence and other appropriate officials to present a plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records, and to immediately review the records relating to the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

President Trump ending the endless delays

During his first term, President Trump had ordered agencies to move toward disclosing more information about the John F. Kennedy assassination.

This latest Executive Order was a directive for the completion of that work. The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 required all related records to be released within 25 years, barring a presidential certification that continued postponement was necessary due to identifiable harm to military defence, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or foreign relations.

Such harm would need to be significant enough to outweigh the public interest in disclosure.

In October 2017 and April 2018, President Trump had directed agencies to reevaluate redactions and disclose any information that no longer warranted withholding.

However, President Biden had delayed disclosure in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In his new order, President Trump found that the continued withholding of the John F. Kennedy records was not in the public interest and deemed it long overdue for the American people to receive these records.

He also concluded that the release of records related to the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. was equally essential.

President Trump delivers on promise to release assassination records

President Trump had consistently promised during his campaign to release assassination records to give Americans the truth they deserved.

He pledged on multiple occasions to release the JFK files, specifically stating in June 2024 that he would do so “early on.”

True to his word, President Trump remarked, “When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It’s been 60 years; time for the American people to know the TRUTH!”

This Executive Order marked a significant step towards fulfilling that promise, aiming to shed light on historical events that have long been shrouded in mystery and speculation.

By directing the full disclosure of these pivotal records, President Trump took a definitive stand on transparency and accountability in the interest of the American public.

