U.S. President Donald Trump has dropped a major hint about the possibility of a third term, despite the constitutional two-term limit

In an interview, Trump hinted at a potential method to bypass the restriction, including a scenario where Vice President JD Vance could assume office and transfer power to him

Amid his controversial policies, Trump also cited strong public support and high poll numbers as reasons he might consider serving beyond two terms

President Donald Trump of the United States has said he is not joking regarding the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment.

He made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with NBC News, stating that there were methods for doing so.

"There are methods by which you could do it," says Trump about a possible third term.

Buttressing his point, Trump, in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referred to his allies.

The US president stated:

“A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump added, in some of his most extensive comments to date about serving a third term.

Third-term: Trump shares "possible methods"

Also, speaking about a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance would run for office and then pass the role to him, Trump noted:

“That's one method, but there are others, too."

As reported by The Guardian, amending the US Constitution to abolish the two-term limit would be exceedingly difficult, requiring either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to call a constitutional convention to propose changes. Either route would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.

However, President Trump pointed to his poll numbers, saying that “a lot of people would like me to” hold office for a third term.

Trump speaks after hosting Muslims to Iftar dinner

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spoke days after he hosted Muslim community to an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington DC.

Legit.ng reported that the American president promised to be there for the Muslim community in the United States of America (USA).

Trump thanked the Muslim community for there massive support for him during the November 2024 presidential election.

