President Donald Trump used his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, to unveil a new member of the United States (US) secret service -- a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor named DJ.

Trump said the boy, DJ Daniel, who was dressed in a Houston police uniform and sitting with his father in the gallery of the house of representatives for the speech, had always dreamed of becoming a police officer

Subsequently, DJ Daniel visited Trump at the Oval Office, with the teenager giving the president a ‘big hug’

Washington, USA - President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has appointed a 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel as an honourary US secret service agent.

As reported on Wednesday, March 5, by Financial Express, DJ is from Texas, and has been bravely battling with brain cancer since he was diagnosed in 2018.

During his speech to Congress, Trump recognised DJ Daniel, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and was only given five months to live at the time. Photo credit: @DonaldTNews, @BrianKarem

Despite having just five months to live, DJ has broken the odds and continues to follow her dream of serving in law enforcement.

When the US leader made the announcement, DJ reacted with a face of surprise before his father lifted him for the crowd to see.

Trump said while addressing a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday, March 4:

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police.

"The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.

“And tonight, DJ, we are going to do you the biggest honour of them all. I am asking our new secret service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States.”

DJ Daniel visits Trump at office

Meanwhile, DJ, who was sworn in as the secret service agent on Tuesday night, March 4, visited the Oval Office with his family to thank President Trump. His visit comes after he was made an honorary secret service member during Trump's joint address to Congress.

During their meeting, Daniel gave the American leader a "big hug."

The trending videos are below:

13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel is lifted up by his father Theodis Daniel after being given credentials from US Secret Service Director Sean Curran. Photo credit: Saul Loeb

