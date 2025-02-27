US to Remove Transgender Soldiers from Military after Trump’s Executive Order

Pentagon plans to discharge transgender service members who do not meet specific requirements under its new policy, following an executive order by President Donald Trump

The policy, which recognises only two sexes and mandates service members to serve in accordance with their sex, has been welcomed by many people

Some who are not well pleased wih the policy argue that the policy could undermine military readiness and effectiveness by removing trained and specialised personnel

USA – The Pentagon plans to discharge currently serving transgender service members who do not meet specific requirements under its new policy, according to official guidance made public in a February 26 court filing.

The memo outlining the policy, signed by the official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, stated that service members with a current diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria would be processed for separation from military service.

Executive order and legal challenges

The policy guidance followed an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, directing the Pentagon to implement policies stating that transgender service members are incompatible with military service.

It is unclear how many transgender individuals serve in the military; in 2018, an independent research institute estimated there were 14,000 transgender troops serving.

The document detailing the Pentagon’s new policy emerged in a court filing as part of a legal challenge to Trump’s executive order.

Former appointee of Joe Biden to block order

US District Judge Ana Reyes, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, agreed to hold off on deciding whether to indefinitely block the order until she saw the department’s official guidance implementing it.

The Pentagon’s new policy is considered far stricter than the policy under the first Trump administration’s ban, which allowed troops who had joined before the policy took effect to be grandfathered in and continue serving.

The policy made public on February 26 directed that service members being separated would be considered non-deployable until they are removed from service.

It also stated that no funds from the Defense Department would be used for any surgical procedures relating to sex reassignment surgery, private part reconstruction surgery as treatment for gender dysphoria, or newly initiated cross-sex hormone therapy.

Trump offers to give US citizenship

