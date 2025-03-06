During his congressional address, President Donald Trump thanked Chief Justice John Roberts and said he wouldn’t “forget,” sparking speculation about the court rulings he might have been referring to

Key decisions include the immunity ruling and Trump v. Anderson, which kept Trump on the ballot

The Roberts Court has played a significant role in Trump's legal battles, allowing him to navigate his litigation-packed second term

Washington, D.C., USA – During his congressional address on February 4, President Donald Trump made a remark that has sparked widespread speculation.

As he shook hands with the Supreme Court justices, Trump thanked Chief Justice John Roberts and said he wouldn’t “forget.”

This comment has led many to wonder what Trump might have been referring to, particularly in light of several court rulings that have been favourable to him.

Possible court rulings in mind

An obvious first guess at what Trump could have been thinking about is the immunity decision authored by Roberts last year.

The high court’s handling of that appeal helped Trump avoid a trial in the federal election interference case and could potentially help him overturn his state conviction in New York.

Another crucial decision was in Trump v. Anderson, which kept Trump on the ballot despite the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.

Additionally, the Roberts-authored ruling in Fischer v. United States narrowed obstruction charges against Jan. 6 defendants, which could have benefited Trump’s legal challenge to his federal election interference charges.

Mixed record of support

To be sure, Roberts hasn’t always sided with Trump. On February 5, the chief justice and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were in the majority of a 5-4 decision rejecting the administration’s bid to avoid paying out certain congressionally appropriated funds.

As Trump’s litigation-packed second term gets underway, the president will likely win some court cases and lose others. However, he has the Roberts Court to thank for being in a position to play the game at all.

Lawmaker thrown out of chamber for antagonizing Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that representative Al Green, a Democratic lawmaker from Houston, Texas, was ejected from the House chamber on March 4 for heckling President Donald Trump during his joint address to Congress.

Green stood up and shouted, "Mr President, you don't have a mandate!" just minutes into Trump's address, referring to proposed Medicaid cuts.

He was immediately drowned out by Republicans shouting "U-S-A!" before House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered his removal from the chamber.

