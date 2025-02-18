On February 17, a Delta flight from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto Pearson Airport amidst stiff winds and snow, with all 80 passengers and crew miraculously surviving the ordeal

Passengers described the chaotic scene as they hung upside down in their seats and rushed to escape the overturned aircraft

Despite the traumatic experience, passengers displayed unity and courage, helping and consoling one another in the aftermath of the crash

Survivor of Plane Crash Shares What He Observes Among Other Passengers When the Plane Crashes Down

Passenger John Nelson described the intense moment the plane landed on the runway during an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett Out Front.”

“When we got finished, I was upside down, everybody else was there as well,” Nelson recounted.

“We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible.” After exiting the plane, he mentioned another explosion but noted that “luckily the firefighters got out of there.”

Acts of unity and courage

Peter Carlson, another passenger, shared his experience with CNN newsgathering partner CBC.

"The absolute initial feeling is just need to get out of this," he said, describing the scene inside the upside-down plane as "cement and metal."

Despite the chaos, Carlson observed how everyone on the plane became very close, helping and consoling one another in the aftermath of the crash.

These firsthand accounts highlight the resilience and unity of the passengers in the face of such a traumatic event. Emergency services responded swiftly, ensuring the safety of all individuals on board.

Plane crash in Canada

Canada has experienced several notable plane crashes throughout its aviation history. One of the earliest recorded incidents occurred in Victoria, British Columbia, in 1913, when stunt pilot John M. Bryant died in a seaplane crash.

More tragically, the worst commercial airline disaster in Canadian history happened on December 9, 1956, when a Trans-Canada flight crashed into Mount Slesse, killing all 62 people on board. Other significant crashes include the Air India Flight 182 bombing in 1985 and the Swissair Flight 111 crash in 1998. These incidents have shaped aviation safety regulations and practices in Canada over the years.

Airplane turns upside down after crash landing

